QUESTION: Where I live in Longview, I can hear cars racing up and down the roads at all hours of the night, especially on the weekends. Can the Longview Police Department work with the Texas Department of Public Safety to address the street racing that takes place in Longview?
ANSWER: If you're asking if that's possible, yes. A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety told me that's the kind of thing the agency does, but it's not something the police department has plans to do right now.
"The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to making roads across the state as safe as possible. The Texas Highway Patrol (THP) routinely conducts joint operations with our local partners in order to combat illegal street racing activities. These have proven very successful in deterring racing and improving safety on the roads in many communities," spokeswoman Ericka Miller said in an email.
The police department does enforce street racing laws, with spokesman Brandon Thornton saying officers made eight arrests in six racing cases in 2021.
"Generally, roads and streets inside the city limits of Longview are patrolled by Longview police officers. This allows Texas DPS to focus on interstate, highways, and roads that are not in an incorporated city," Thornton said. "More special enforcement events regarding racing and other traffic violations will occur in Longview. However, each patrol officer is also trained to enforce traffic laws and violations. We hope that the officers patrolling the streets function as a deterrent to acts such as illegal drag racing on Longview streets."
SIDENOTE: Thornton also invited anyone who is interesting in becoming a police officer to visit LongviewTexas.gov/LPDJOBS or call (903)239-5520 for more information.
Q: The Cargill Long Trail has some side loops that branch away from the main trail up a hill and then rejoin the trail. The city reconstructed the trail, but those side loops have not been redone. Are there plans to do so?
A: They are not going to be reconstructed.
Parks Director Scott Caron said project funding covered the main trail.
And just to review, the trail's reconstruction was funded as part of the 2018 bond package. The contract for the $1.1 million project went to Reynolds & Kay of Tyler.
Q: A contractor working on the Cargill Long Trail sprayed hydromulch so wildly that it goes 6-8 feet up fences and vegetation on the trail. Why? And does it damage fences and vegetation along the trail?
A: Caron said it wouldn't cause damage because rain would wash off most of the color, which means it's likely gone now considering all the rain we've had this week. (I'll admit that I didn't go check. My goal this time of year is to be warm and cuddled under a blanket as much as possible.)
"The hydromulch is a combination of water, fiber, seed and fertilizer," Caron said in an email. "The fiber is there to hold the seed and fertilizer onto the surface (typically slopes) until it is established. This slurry is sprayed from a tank mounted on a trailer. It can sometimes be a challenge to get a uniform distribution and unfortunately oversprayed in areas."