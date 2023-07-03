QUESTION: It feels like traffic in Longview is suddenly busier. Has our population grown a lot since the most recent census?
ANSWER: I would say no, it hasn't grown that much since the 2020 Census, or even really since the 2010 Census.
In 2010, our population was 80,455, and in 2020 it was 81,638.
The most current census estimate available is from a year ago, and that placed Longview's population at 82,531. That's a 1.1% change from 2020.
For all of Gregg County, the 2010 population was 121,730, and the 2020 population was 124,239. The year ago estimate showed a 1% growth to 125,443.
Q: I heard that Longview ISD had extended the contract of Superintendent James Wilcox by five years. Is that true?
A: District spokesman Matthew Prosser told me no, that isn't true. He said the superintendent's contract has been renewed annually since 2012.
Q: It seems like we've had a lot of rain lately. Are we out of drought danger this year?
A: The Texas A&M Forest Service measures drought conditions with the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which is determined based on precipitation and soil moisture. The index measures the index from 0 — when the soil is saturated, to 800— when soil is "absolutely dry," according to information from the Forest Service. The KBDI value "indicates the amount of precipitation it would take to bring the moisture level back to 0, or saturation."
The Texas Forest Service puts Gregg County at 369. That falls in a range described as: "Fuels are beginning to dry and contribute to wildfire intensity. Heavier fuels will still not readily ignite and burn. This is often seen in late spring or early summer."
So, I can't say we're out of drought danger, because we're just hitting the heat of the summer.