QUESTION: Does Longview have any restrictions on large trucks traveling on Loop 281 (between U.S. 259 and Pine Tree Road) during the middle of the day? Today at noon, I saw a large oilfield tanker, two 18-wheelers, a Trinity Industry tank car on its way to their facility east of Longview’s city limits, a log truck and a cement truck between Fourth Street and McCann Road.
ANSWER: There aren’t any time restrictions, and, in fact, the loop is a designated truck route through the city of Longview. City ordinance says:
“All trucks within the city shall be operated only over and along truck routes herein established and on the other designated streets over which truck travel is permitted..... All trucks entering the city for destination points outside the city shall operate only over the following designated truck routes: (1) When entering the city from the east or the west, on U.S. Highway 80 or West Marshall Avenue, State Highway 31, FM 2208 or Alpine Road, FM 2206 or Harrison Road, Loop 281 or Interstate Highway 20 from city limits to city limits. (2) When entering the city from the north or south, on U.S. Highway 259, U.S. Highway 149, State Highway 300, FM 2205 or Jaycee Drive, Spur 502 or Judson Road, State Highway 322, FM 1845 and Loop 281 from the city limits to the city limits. (d) Designated streets for truck use. In addition to those streets in the city constituting a part of the truck route as established herein, the following streets and no others, running in both directions, shall be used for truck traffic:
(21) Estes Parkway from the south city limits to High Street; (2) High Street to Judson Road; (3) Judson Road to the north city limits on Judson Road; (4) Mobberly Avenue from Estes Parkway to East Methvin Street; (5) East Methvin Street from Mobberly Avenue to Sixth Street; (6) Sixth Street from East Methvin Street to East Marshall Avenue; (7) West South Street from the west city limits to South High Street; (8) East Cotton Street from Mobberly Avenue to Eastman Road; (9) Fisher Road from U.S. Highway 80 (West Marshall) to FM 2206 (Harrison Road); (10) Enterprise Street from U.S. Highway 80 (West Marshall) to FM 1845 (Harrison Road); (11) Hawkins Parkway from State Highway 300 (Gilmer Road) to U.S. Highway 259 (Eastman Road); (12) Sabine Street from the city limits to South Center Street; (13) South Center Street from Sabine Street to East Nelson Street; (14) East Nelson Street from Center Street to High Street; (15) West Cotton Street from Spur 63 to Center Street; (16) East Cotton Street from Center Street to Mobberly Avenue.”
Q: Can you provide an update on the fire station construction and improvements that were approved in Longview’s 2018 bond referendum?
A: In 2018, Longview voters approved three bond proposals totaling $104.2 million, including $52.41 million for public safety projects. That money included funding to renovate and expand the existing Fire Station No. 5, build a new Fire Station No. 7 and replace and relocate the existing Fire Station No. 8.
City spokesman Shawn Hara told me this week that Fire Station No. 5 is in the final stages of design, with plans to begin advertising for construction bids late this spring. Fire Stations Nos. 7 and 8 are in the planning phase, with with design for No. 7 expected to start in late spring 2023 and design for No. 8 planned to start in late spring 2021. The News-Journal reported in November that the Longview Economic Development Corp. had donated 11.5 acres of land in its North Business Park as a location for the city to build a new Fire Station No. 8.
Q: When are they going to have the Daytime Emmy Awards and what channel will they be on?
A: This year’s Daytime Emmy Awards (as awarded by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) will take place over three nights, June 12-14 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.
The Academy hasn’t announced how viewers will be able to watch the awards this year, but I’ll warn you that in recent years the awards presentations have not been broadcast on traditional television. Instead, they’ve been available through YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and on the Academy’s website.