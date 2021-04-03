QUESTION: I was reading an article in the April 1 edition of the newspaper about someone pleading guilty to drug trafficking before a U.S. magistrate judge. I’m not familiar with that term. What is a U.S. magistrate judge?
ANSWER: Federal law authorizes the use of U.S. magistrate judges in this country’s federal district court system.
I’ll start by pointing out this key difference between U.S. district court judges and magistrates: Federal judges are appointed for life, but U.S. magistrate judges serve for eight years if they’re full-time and four years if they’re part-time, according to the law authorizing the use of magistrate judges in federal district courts.
U.S. magistrate judges are selected in a process that includes input from people who live within a judicial district and then “by the concurrence of a majority of all the judges of such district court, and when there is no concurrence, then by the chief judge.”
From what I read about U.S. magistrate judges, they play an important role in keeping the wheels of justice turning in the federal court system, and their duties can vary pretty widely from one district court to the next based on the cases referred to them by U.S. district judges.
I found this helpful description of magistrate judges on the District of Utah U.S. District Court website: “Magistrate judges perform a wide range of duties in civil and criminal cases.
“In civil cases, they will hear pre-trial motions, conduct settlement and pre-trial conferences, and may, on assignment, handle dispositive motions and, with the consent of the parties, may conduct the trial.
“In criminal cases, they will handle most pre-trial matters, including initial appearance of a defendant before a judge, arraignment on charges, including taking a plea of guilty or not guilty, and determining whether the defendant should be detained or released pending trial. Magistrate judges handle all petty offense cases and most misdemeanor cases.
“Magistrate judges also handle appeals from Social Security decisions and most petitions by prisoners for review of their convictions, and conditions of confinement.”
Q: How come the newspaper has taken “Car talk” and The “Edmunds report” out of the newspaper?
A: Managing Editor Randy Ferguson told me that it wasn’t a choice the newspaper made.
“The source of that content no longer makes it available to us,” he said.
(Also, yes, this is Answer Line’s husband, also known as Mr. Answer Line.)
HAPPY EASTER: I printed this poem by my friend Carole Chapel a few years ago. I’m running it again today at my friend’s request — she’s certain there’s at least one person out there who needs to read it. I agree. It’s a perfect poem for this Easter weekend.
The Old Wooden Tree
When I look upon the cross of Christ
made from an old wooden tree;
I see our savior hanging there
with a passion to set us free.
But because Christ chose not to come down
Off that old wooden tree;
God saw our sins, nailed to his son
on the cross at Calvary.
Now the debt has been paid
God’s son has been raised
and you and I are set free,
from our sins and our shame
as we believe in Christ’s name
and a cross called the old wooden tree.