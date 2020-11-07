Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of Q&A from 2015:
QUESTION: Can you tell me why the price of gasoline at Murphy’s differs so much from one side of town to the other? It seems like it’s usually higher on the south side. At this writing it is 10 cents a gallon more on the south side.
ANSWER: I can’t speak specifically to this situation, because a Murphy’s representative did not respond to my query. I can speak generally, though, with the help of the National Association of Convenience Stores.
“There are a number of factors that go into gas prices. Even within a company, stores selling branded gas may have very different wholesale prices,” said Jeff Lenard, the association’s vice president for strategic industry initiatives.
He said there are the four main factors that affect retail prices:
Fuel type: Stores selling fuel under a refiner’s brand name “pay a premium for that fuel,” a higher price that comes with marketing help, signage and the refiner’s specific fuel additive. Lenard said those “branded stores tend to face less wholesale price volatility when there are supply disruptions.”
Delivery method: Gas stations’ overall prices are affected by whether the fuel is delivered by the refiner, if the stations receive fuels “at ‘the rack’ or terminal” and if the stations contract with someone to deliver or operate their own trucks.
Contract length: Stores might have long-term contracts with specific refiners, even if they don’t sell branded fuel.
Volume: Like other businesses, gas retailers might get better deals based on how much fuel they buy, possibly including volume per store or total number of stores.
“Even within a specific company, stores may not each have the same arrangements, since companies often sell multiple brands of fuels, especially if they have acquired sites with existing supply contracts,” Lenard said. “Three other factors may also play a role. First, the locations may have different real estate costs. A store in a highly desired location will have higher costs than one in a less convenient location. Second, competition can play a role. Like with all retail, if there are more businesses fighting for the same customer that can affect prices. Third, the stores may have different tax structures or even different fuels requirements, although this is the least likely of the three scenarios.”
Q: I know you’re not a food columnist, but corn on the cob is great cooked in the husk in the microwave. Can it be frozen in the husk? If so, would it have to thawed or cooked frozen?
A: You’re right. Answer Line is not a food columnist because that’s best for everyone concerned. Anything good that happens in my kitchen is an accident. The important thing, though, is that I know people who are smarter than I am.
Still, I’m afraid I don’t have a very good answer for you. Here’s why: The people who know more than I do on this don’t have an official recommendation on this specific topic. I’ve found the experts stick to the same advice regarding preparing corn to freeze.
Tami Putnam, the Gregg County Agrilife Extension agent for family and consumer sciences, said her agency can’t recommend the method you mentioned because it hasn’t been researched and there are potential issues with freezing corn with the husks on.
“If you don’t open it and see whether bugs are in it, you’re freezing them and that’s retaining that insect,” she said. Bacteria on the corn also would be frozen.
So, the extension agency and other experts I found all recommend shucking the corn first, blanching it, cooling and draining the corn and then packaging it to freeze.