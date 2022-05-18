QUESTION: Before I ask my question, how are you doing? It’s been a few years since you had cancer and according to your picture you look well, but I was wondering how you are doing. If you have a chance, could you give everyone an update?
Now for my question: While watching the news, I see people clapping and smiling when ringing the bell at the stock market even when the day is bad there. How can anyone clap and smile after a bad day at Wall Street?
ANSWER: I’m going to answer your second question first, after reading up on the tradition of having someone ring both the opening and closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange.
So, first, some might say the close of trading is something to celebrate on bad days as well as good days, just for different reasons.
Also, it’s just sort of a reason to celebrate in and of itself to get to take part in ringing the opening or closing bell, and it’s often a part of marking an important event — a company that just went public, for instance, or that is celebrating an anniversary by signing up to the ring the closing bell. Those events are scheduled well in advance, and they don’t know what the market will do, of course, so they act happy because of the general significance of the event. Their reaction isn’t really a statement about the market’s performance that day.
Now to your second question: It seems you’ve missed a couple of updates I’ve provided, and I realize that’s in part because I haven’t changed my photo since my youngest son was born in 2014. I definitely don’t look like that anymore.)
I had breast cancer the first time in 2017. It came back, but spread elsewhere — known as metastasizing — in 2020. I’ve been in treatment, radiation and then regular chemotherapy, since that time. It’s not fun, but treatment and lots of prayers are keeping it from spreading further for now. Short of a miracle, I’ll be in treatment of some kind for the rest of my life.
Back to the misleading photo ... . So, I now have no hair and no eyebrows, and I’ve been unsure what kind of new photo I need. Maybe I’ll figure that out one day.
Q: I was just curious why there were no results in the newspaper from the Pine Tree ISD school board election this month. We saw the Longview ISD results and the city and state results, but not Pine Tree.
A: I apologize. We encountered some technical difficulties that night with getting Pine Tree’s results and were unable to publish them.
For those that missed it, the two contested races were for Places 4 and 5. Frank T. Richards won Place 4 over Rob Woods with 663 — or 72% — of the vote. For Place 5, Cindy Gabehart won over Tony Hawkins Sr. with 632 votes or 61%. Aaron Klein was unopposed for Place 3.
Q: I have a friend who has moles in his yard. He says he heard that it is possible to use marshmallows to get rid of the burrowing mammals. Does this method work?
A: I looked online just to see what folks might be reading and writing about the issue of marshmallows and moles and didn’t find some kind of definitive study or explanation about why marshmallows do or not work.
So I phoned a stranger, Brandon Ryan, branch manager for ABC pest control services. The company is based in Tyler but works throughout East Texas.
“This is a longtime East Texas myth about marshmallows,” he said.
Many people have brought this question up to him, but he’s gone to the homes of customers who tried and failed to control moles with marshmallows.
“Moles continuously move,” he said, and if a person puts marshmallows in his or her yard , the moles likely just move them underground and then continue their search for earthworms and bugs to eat.