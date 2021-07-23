QUESTION: I was calling about the road work at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy on Marshall Avenue. I noticed a week or two ago they poured this real nice concrete median. Then a few days later I came back and they had torn it all out. I was wondering what was going on there?
ANSWER: The Texas Department of Transportation decided it needed to make the travel lanes wider.
"After the curb was constructed, it was determined that the travel lane widths were 10 feet wide. While this is an acceptable design width, TxDOT decided that it would make the highway safer if 11 foot travel lanes could be achieved," said local TxDOT spokeswoman Kathi White. "The median was narrowed to accommodate the 11-foot width."
Q: I couldn’t find the correct site for information on legality of fireworks within the city limits of Longview. Could you help with this?
A: I had to phone some friends, too, because I'll admit that I'm still adjusting to some changes the city made in 2020 about where rules such as this are found.
The city adopted a Unified Development Code that includes fireworks rules. Longview also operates under the 2012 International Fire Code, which also has rules regarding fireworks.
The International Fire Code says, "The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited," with some exceptions, such as for a permitted fireworks display. (Read more at tinyurl.com/4u6ydr87 .)
The city's Unified Development Code "declares the unregulated possession, manufacture, storage, handling, sale and use of explosives, explosive materials, and fireworks to be a nuisance. The City further finds and determines that said unregulated possession, manufacture, storage, handling, sale and use constitute a significant threat to public health, safety, and welfare." You can find those rules on page 383 of the Unified Development Code, at www.longviewtexas.gov/3481/Unified-Development-Code.
Q: For those of us who are vaccinated against COVID-19, what is the purpose of having to wear a mask?"
A: I asked the Northeast Texas Public Health District for some input on this, and I think the main point is that we are seeing "breakthrough infections," or people who are catching COVID-19 after having been vaccinated.
Terrance Ates, spokesman for the public health district, said people who aren't vaccinated should "wear masks or face coverings when in congregate public settings, especially when it is going to be difficult to socially distance from others."
"Vaccinated people should wear masks when they are going to have prolonged exposure (i.e., less than 3 feet apart from anyone for more than 15 minutes) to anyone that is unvaccinated because of the trend of breakthrough infections."
That raises the issue of how to know who is vaccinated.
"Vaccinated people who are going to have direct exposure with each other do not need to mask, which emphasizes the previous statement even more, because public congregate settings make it impossible to know who has not been vaccinated," Ates said. "It is a personal decision whether a vaccinated person or an unvaccinated person wants to wear a mask.
"It is also a personal decision to follow all of the other CDC-reviewed evidence-based recommendations for personal protection against all types of respiratory diseases (hand washing, limiting time in large group public settings, ill persons staying home and self-isolating from others, etc.)"