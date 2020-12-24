ANSWER LINE NOTE: I have made some of the sweetest friends over the years through Answer Line. Some of you I never get to meet, so I’m so happy that in January 2019 I got to meet faithful Answer Line reader Carole Chapel.
She’s also been a faithful member of the Garden Gate Club, which in 2019 celebrated its 60th anniversary. I love that we still have organizations like that here in Longview with such long histories of gathering together and of serving the community together. I’m also sad that 2020 meant the group members haven’t been able to gather as usual.
For as long as I’ve known Carole, she’s been a prolific poet, and each year she writes a Christmas poem she shares with the Garden Gate Club, and thankfully, me. She’s still the group’s president, and this year, because the group decided it couldn’t safely gather for a Christmas party, she wrote her annual poem and took care to mail it to the ladies in the group.
I’d like to share it with you today and wish all of you the most merry of Christmases. This is a difficult year drawing to a close, and I know we’re all hopeful for a return to some normalcy in 2021. I hope Carole’s acrostic poem, which uses the letters in the word “December,” brings you the same joy it brought me.
“It’s December”
D — Days for busy shopping.
E — Energy to decorate.
C — Cooking for the family.
E — Enjoying Christmas melodies.
M — Memories of past years.
B — Birth of Jesus near.
E — Everything is done.
R — Ready for promised one.
Merry Christmas from Carole Chapel.
ALSO FROM ANSWER LINE: I cannot tell you how much my family has appreciated the multitude of cards and emails we have received as we have navigated my difficult new health struggles. I wanted to let you know how much we have cherished the cards and well-wishes, and let you know that treatment is going well, so far.
And in the spirit of the season, I wanted to share with you a verse, which also has been turned into a beautiful song, that has just been so special to me this year. I hope it touches your heart as it touches mine, every time I hear it. It’s not a traditional Christmas verse, or anything, but still powerful, from Numbers 6:24-26, the New International Version:
“The Lord bless you
and keep you;
the Lord make his face shine on you
and be gracious to you;
the Lord turn his face toward you
and give you peace.”
May you have peace in 2021.
Merry Christmas.