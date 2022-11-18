QUESTION: Do you have any info about Merry Christmas, Texas, that was located off of I-20 west between Hallsville and 259 exit? It had a huge dinosaur and a city sign. Nothing is coming up no matter how I search. I’m 63, the youngest of three born and raised in Longview and all remember it. Can someone help us?
ANSWER: All I know is from one newspaper clipping I found on newspapers.com from Dec. 24, 1981, and a few classified ads that mentioned the location.
The article quotes a "Longview businessman" named O.L. Kimbrough who said he had put in the gas station about 15 years before the article published. It was located about 5 miles east of Longview on Interstate 20, and Kimbrough opened the station shortly after Interstate 20 opened to travelers. From what I could tell the station was at or near Exit 599.
He said the station opened in the fall, and with the holiday season approaching, he named the station "Merry Christmas, Texas." Kimbrough said he later got the idea to get a "Merry Christmas, TX" stamp made — kind of like a postmark. People apparently drove from all over to get Christmas cards and mail stamped at the gas station — kind of like a postmark, only Merry Christmas, Texas was never a real city.
Kimbrough had a business partner who later operated the station, and the dinosaur, which apparently spun around slowly, was "around" for some reason. So, the men painted it yellow and used it as a marketing tool, something to draw people to the station.
Q: Can motorcycles have lights of different colors on the bottom of the motorcycle?
A: I'll tell you what state law says on the subject of "LED ground effect lighting equipment" attached to the "underbody of a motorcycle or moped" to light up the vehicle's body or the ground below it: "A person may operate a motorcycle or moped equipped with LED ground effect lighting that emits a non-flashing amber or white light."