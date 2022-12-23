Merry Christmas readers!
I think it's kind of neat that as you're reading this, it actually feels like Christmas outside. (Although I hope that wind hasn't been as devastating as I know it could have been.)
I am following Answer Line tradition and taking a break from our normal questions and answers to recognize this holiday, with a look back at Christmases past in Longview, with some help from newspapers archived at newspapers.com.
The reason for the season
I'm going to start with a favorite I found this year, on the editorial page from Dec. 15, 1952. The cartoon is titled "Trees." It shows a cross, and I think an angel hovering above it. A man carrying a Christmas tree that he appears to have just cut down (because he's also carrying an axe) and a young boy stand in front of the cross.
The man is saying, "This one held the greatest gift," and John 3:16 is quoted in the cartoon's corner. ("For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, so that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.")
I memorized that verse when I was about 5 years old, before I was baptized at Mobberly Baptist Church (long before it was the quite large church it is today).
This editorial cartoon's simplicity speaks to me about what this season is all about. I hope that's where we all find the real magic of this holiday this year.
I also loved this front page editorial in the Dec. 24, 1959, Longview Daily News that talked about the words delivered by heavenly messengers regarding "peace on earth" and "good will toward men."
War
Answer Line was saddened to be reminded how war and conflicts are so common in our world, that it seems much Christmas news coverage includes various articles related to that. And that's just a passing glance at newspapers in this modern age.
Think about how that must stretch back in time. I included several examples of those kinds of articles.
'News of Women'
I'm not sorry to say there's no longer a feature in the newspaper called "News of Women," which really translates to news about what local civic and nonprofit organizations are up to.
It was, however, interesting to find the Dec. 23, 1970, News of Women page, which was all about the various Christmas parties being held at that time by a number of different civic clubs, including the R.B. Levy Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy and church groups.
Interestingly enough, there were men mentioned on the page, as well.
I loved how detailed the entries were when it came to descriptions of decorations and activities at the events.
East Texas love
Truth: I was just touched by this little photo about a tree made out of money that the friends of a woman who had been ill for some time, Mrs. J.B. Buford, put together for her.
It was from January 1952, proof that despite our faults, a lot of East Texans have been generous and loving people for a long time.
Commercial Christmas
Answer Line has been chain listening to Christmas music on KFRO 94.1 in the car (because I love Christmas music). I've heard this combination song/radio skit a number of times about an advertising firm run by Scrooge, and how he tries to capitalize on Christmas every year, pushing the advertising envelope further and further.
I wanted to share with you some of the Christmas advertising I saw in the newspaper over the years, not because I think it was all doing what Scrooge was doing, but because it was interesting to me to realize we've been pushing Christmas buying for a long time.
I'm not sure why, but a Dec. 5, 1952, advertisement for well-known Longview retailer Riff's made me chuckle. It included a couple of pencil-drawn women in long slips, or "Heavenly silk lingerie by Fischer" that were "Her Christmas dreams come true.'
I also just enjoyed seeing simple Christmas greetings from local businesses in 1950. (It seems most of the businesses that advertised on that page are no longer around.)
I was amused by this October 1962 ad for Bubba's, on South High Street, because it reminds of our modern-day Ollie's. That store advertised throughout the holiday season.
Finally, I loved this 1970 Office Supply of Greggton gift guide that included suggestions for students of typewriters and a "psychedelic black light kit." I'm sorry I never had a psychedelic black light kit.
And with that, I'll say Merry Christmas. Celebrate it well.