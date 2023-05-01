QUESTION: How does SWEPCO read your meter if it's behind a fence on a house (and not converted to a smart meter)?
ANSWER: If you haven't yet been switched over to the Advanced Metering System (smart meters), then you are part of SWEPCO's Automated Metering, according to SWEPCO spokeswoman Michelle Marcotte.
"This system requires driving by a customer’s premises for monthly meter reading, and physical visits to the locations for connection, disconnection, or other meter services," she said.
The Advanced Metering System is replacing the drive-by system.
"AMS meter installation is ongoing in Longview and the surrounding area and is expected to be completed this year," Marcotte said. "AMS uses secure wireless technology to provide timely and accurate meter reading data. In addition, customers will benefit through improved customer service and real-time outage notification to SWEPCO for more seamless power restoration during outage events.
"An advanced digital meter, sometimes called a smart meter, uses advanced metering and secure wireless technology to communicate between the meter and the utility and provide timely and accurate meter reading data. As SWEPCO adds new home energy management tools, the AMS meters will give customers more information to manage their energy use and costs. The AMS meters also will enable future capabilities like faster response to new service connections and other service requests, as well as automatic detection of power outages for a quicker start to repairs."
Q: I paid for a legal installation of solar at my house in Longview. It was finished but SWEPCO will not approve the connection to its system. I can't get anyone to tell me why. What do I do?
A: SWEPCO won't discuss specific customers' issues with me, but just provided me some general information and an e-mail address where you can send your concerns: DGCoordinator_SWEPCO@aep.com .
"Customers who wish to install solar must submit an interconnection service application before installation begins and they connect to the grid. Once approved, customers can install the system, and following a successful inspection of the equipment, a customer submits a signed agreement with us that governs the arrangement," Marcotte, with SWEPCO, said.