QUESTION: McWhorter Park in the Pine Tree area off Loop 281 — the speed limit there is 40 mph. This is where all the baseball parks are located that are really busy during the spring and early summer. Now I realize that there is probably no real possibility that anyone could drive at 40 mph when games are going on, but why is that not posted on a slower speed, especially during game times?
It is not a residential area, so 30 mph is not a given, but during peak times, could there not be decreased speed posted or flashing lights as the school areas have? All it would take would be just one child being hit and injured or killed — that is one too many!
ANSWER: City Engineer Stephen Ha explained how speed limits typically are set for roads, including this section of Toler Road.
“Typically, before speed limit signs are installed to set the speed for a street, a speed study should be performed. Speed limits are determined using the 85th percentile rule. The rule basically states that the speed at which 85% of the people drive at any given location under good weather and visibility conditions may be considered as the maximum safe speed for that location,” he said. “We conducted a speed study and found that the 85th percentile speed on Toler Road at that section is 40 mph. As a result, we installed 40 mph signage on that section.
“Typically, reduced speed limits are installed due to actual pedestrian traffic such as at schools. ”
Q: In 1974, Patty Hearst was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army. Whatever happened to her?
A: To review, for those who don’t know, Hearst is the granddaughter of the famous newspaper owner William Randolph Hearst. (His company as it is today is much more than newspapers, and made the Hearst family quite wealthy.)
She was kidnapped by people an FBI description I found online described as a group of “dangerous” “domestic terrorists” who wanted “ to incite a guerrilla war against the U.S. government and destroy what they called the ‘capitalist state.’ ”
“Soon after her disappearance, the SLA began releasing audiotapes demanding millions of dollars in food donations in exchange for her release. At the same time, they apparently began abusing and brainwashing their captive, hoping to turn this young heiress from the highest reaches of society into a poster child for their coming revolution,” the FBI information says.
“That, too, seemed to work. On April 3 (1974), the SLA released a tape with Hearst saying that she’d joined their fight to free the oppressed and had even taken a new name. A dozen days later, she was spotted on bank surveillance cameras wielding an assault weapon during an SLA bank robbery ...”
The FBI eventually tracked down Hearst and the rest of the SLA. She was convicted of bank robbery in 1976, though she argued she had been brainwashed, according to the online Britannica encyclopedia. She served three years in prison (except for when she was out of prison during appeals). Then, in 1979, President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence and President Bill Clinton later pardoned her.
She went on to marry Bernard Shaw, a police officer her family had hired to be one of her body guards. They had two daughters. She’s written a book and appeared in some movies. Her husband died in 2013, but from what I was able to find she’s still alive at 66 (Her 67th birthday is Feb. 20.)
I found a 2019 report from television station WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina, that said she had purchased a home in downtown Charleston worth $2.4 million.