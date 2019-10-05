Note from Answer Line: I told y’all on Thursday that Longview ISD’s response to the question about substitutes at each campuses raised other questions (for me, anyway, and I assume for others as well). I wanted to come back to those questions today.
First, for review, the district told me this week that the following campuses have long-term substitutes (as of Friday): Bramlette — music teacher, certified; J.L. Everhart — second grade, noncertified; three classes at Forest Park — art, English/language arts and reading, and Read 180, all three noncertified; Johnston-McQueen — kindergarten, noncertified; South Ward — second grade bilingual, noncertified; and Ware — one each in bilingual second grade and bilingual third grade, both noncertified. The high school also has four long-term substitutes, but they’re filling in for teachers who are on medical leave (including maternity leave). Those classes have teachers who will return.
Here are the follow up questions I asked, with response provided by email by Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources/Community Relations Jody Clements.
Q: Why is there a kindergarten class at Johnston-McQueen? I thought traditional kindergarten was eliminated? How many kinder classes are at that school? What students attend kinder there?
Clements: “There is one kinder class at JMQ due to the deaf education program that is housed at that campus. There are eight deaf ed students, so the other 10 slots were filled by students in a lottery. The lottery was based on the fact they were in the JMQ zone (and) had siblings that attended the school in upper grades.”
Q: Most of these subs aren’t certified. How does the district ensure students receive a quality education in those instances?
Clements: Some of them are degreed and working on taking their certification test. (JMQ kinder for example) We have department heads that work with the subs on lesson plans and planning as well as assist them with instruction. We also have instructional specialist that go in and out of the classrooms to assist. We try to hire degreed or certified people in these positions whenever possible.”
Q: Are there specific reasons the district has been unable to fill these spots with certified, permanent teachers?
Clements: “There is a teacher shortage for quality teachers. If you are without a teaching job at this time of year, there is usually a reason. Many times that reason is not good. We have to be real careful who we hire. We are actively attending job fairs and going to colleges to get graduates in December to hire for the rest of the year. We even hire more teachers than we need at the beginning of recruiting season because we know we will need them as people leave and resign.”
Q: On the Longview Walk of Stars, how is this going to be paid for? How will people be selected to be included in the Walk of Stars?
A: The city task force established to work on this project has met once, and that means there are still a lot of unknowns.
However, city spokesman Shawn Hara told me that when the task force was created, the mayor and council “provided direction that the project be self-funded and not reliant on city tax dollars for implementation. The city is providing staff time and will likely provide in-kind services towards the effort.”
The group met for the first time Sept. 4 and will hold its second full meeting Wednesday. At its first meeting, the group agreed that it should recognize six to 15 people, or more, for the inaugural Walk of Stars as part of the Longview sesquicentennial celebration in the spring. Task force members broke up into four subcommittees on physical logistics, selection process/criteria, funding/future organization and celebration logistics.
“The selection sub-committee is discussing selection criteria guidelines and reviewing processes from other communities. The sub-committee will make a recommendation back to the full task force group next week. At this point, the discussion has focused on the process for nomination and selection, not on names of people to be considered,” Hara said in an email this week.