A few weeks ago, Answer Line was excited to print the recipe for the much beloved sauce that was once served at Dari Crème on South High Street in Longview.
I told y'all there appeared to be some disagreement about just who developed the recipe for that sauce, and printing the recipe I was provided proved that.
Shanna Street, the granddaughter of Lloyd and Sybil Barrow, who operated the restaurant at one point, had reached out to me after I wrote a story about the original Dari Creme building being torn down. She recently provided me the recipe she said her grandmother had developed.
After I published the recipe, I receive an email from Bettye Watts, wife of James Watts Jr., the son of James and Laura Janelle Watts, who also had operated the Dari Creme. While I encountered some conflicting dates in newspaper articles and public records, it seems the Watts operated the restaurant first, and the Barrows came after them.
Bettye Watts told me her in-laws purchased the business in 1961.
"It was a very small hamburger business serving not much more than hamburgers, French fries, soft serve ice cream and fountain drinks," she said in an email. "Mr. Watts, being the innovator that he was, developed the small business into a very enjoyable place where families dined as well," along with employees from LeTourneau and Eastman.
"If you were in Longview at that time you would remember the 1939 Ford scooting around town that had Dari Crème 'DC Daddy' painted on the sides. 'DC Daddy' is the name the teenagers that also hung around the establishment had given him."
She said James Watts was always looking for ways to improve his restaurant, becoming one of the first restaurants in town to serve breakfast and offer outside dining. His wife made homemade pies, fruit turnovers and berry cobbler. A steak finger basket also was an early item on the menu, she said, and she recalled her father-in-law researching the recipe for the popular cheese sauce.
"Mr. Watts, always striving to make his food the best possible, desired to come up with something to give his steak fingers a companion that made them remarkable," Bettye Watts said. "There being no Google back then, he visited the public library researching ingredients that complemented each other. With that, the cheese sauce was born. It was a hit, and restaurant goers raved over it. They have shared the recipe with friends, and one even included it in a cookbook that was published."
She said the recipe must have been left with the business when the Barrows took over from the Watts.
The good news is that the two recipes — the one Shanna Street provided me and the one Bettye Watts provided me — are very close, with the Watts' recipe specifying the use of 1 1/2 pounds of sharp cheddar cheese.
Thanks to Bettye Watts for reaching out. Here's the recipe she provided:
1 1/2 pounds sharp cheddar cheese
1 quart salad dressing
6 teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 cup salad oil or Oleo
1/4 cup flour
1/2 tablespoon paprika
1/2 tablespoon powdered mustard
2 (12-ounce) cans tomato paste
Melt the above in a 2 gallon or larger stainless steel boiler.
When melted to a smooth consistency, then add enough Kraft mayonnaise to make 2 gallons.
Keep refrigerated.
NOTE FROM ANSWER LINE: My attempt at making the first recipe I published did not turn out well, but I'll admit to being an impatient cook. I haven't tried again.