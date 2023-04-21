QUESTION: I have loved seeing the new sidewalks constructed on Loop 281 and Gilmer Road. What other sidewalk projects are planned?
ANSWER: I think I've told y'all before that I'm pretty excited about all the new sidewalks, too, and the emphasis our community is putting on them as a way to improve transportation and pedestrian access in this city.
It takes time, but there are additional projects planned that involve sidewalks. Here's a look at what's coming:
The 2018 bond referendum is providing for a number of sidewalk projects in Longview. The Mobberly Avenue Complete Street project will see that road remade to include bike lanes and sidewalks between Cotton Street and Estes Parkway. That road actually already has sidewalks, but, if you haven't driven there lately, portions are pretty precarious looking. The city's most current website status update on the project, from October, indicates construction could start toward the end of this year.
Work on Cotton Street, from Green Street to Grand Boulevard, also could start later this year and would see the street "improved behind the curb to include landscaping, sidewalks, lighting, and street scape to match downtown streets from Green to Grand Blvd."
The Fairmont Street project included sidewalks; and Reel Road widening also is expected to include bike lanes and sidewalks on one side between Pine Tree Road and Knobcrest.
And here's a recap of some projects the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in Longview:
"Safety improvements for pedestrian and bicyclists" are behind projects at Judson Road and Eden Drive and at U.S. and Alpine. The Eden Drive project consists of “installing new traffic signal, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection”; and Alpine Road project consists of “new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection,” according to a TxDOT project update.
TxDOT also expects to finish installing sidewalks by the end of May on Loop 281 between Fairmont and Gilmer Road; on Gilmer between Reel Road and Evergreen Street; and Estes Parkway from Wal-Mart north to Interstate 20.
Also, relatively new requirements adopted by the city of Longview mean residential developments will have sidewalks, and commercial developments will contribute to future sidewalk projects as well.