Editor's note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from 2015:
QUESTION: I was reading in the News-Journal about an East Texas woman arrested in Kentucky who waived extradition to Texas. My question is, when someone is wanted in Texas and they're arrested in another state, how does that person get back to Texas? Does someone drive up there to get that person or does someone fly? How is that arranged?
ANSWER: I asked Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office for input on this, because the woman you mentioned will be brought back to Harrison County on a bond forfeiture charge related to an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. (Christina Rae Davison went missing from Kilgore in May, leading to an extensive search, with investigators believing she was dead until she surfaced recently in Kentucky.)
As Webb explained it, there's not one answer to the question of how suspects are returned to Texas from other states. He said it depends on the person's location and the crime that person is charged with.
For "lesser offenses," law enforcement agencies sometimes contract with a private prisoner transport company. (That is what the Harrison County Sheriff's Office is doing in Davison's case, Webb said.) Those companies typically use 14-person vans, and drive from city to city picking up prisoners. They are handcuffed, Webb said.
For "higher profile," more serious offenses, the sheriff's office will send a deputy to pick up the prisoner. He said the sheriff's office typically will drive as far as 300 miles to pick up a prisoner.
"It's not unusual for our deputies to drive to Oklahoma City or San Antonio," he said.
If the prisoner is further away than that, the FAA regulates the process of how a prisoner is brought back by airplane, Webb said. (Also remember that there's an extradition process, which prisoners might choose to waive.)
Q: Who is responsible for maintaining the grass and brush along the retaining wall that runs parallel to Eastman Road and adjacent to Buffalo Wild Wings and Cheddars? Most of the right of way is well maintained (presumably by the city of Longview), but the thin strip of land that abuts the wall looks completely neglected with weeds, brush and even a few trees growing almost as high as the wall itself.
A: My memory's pretty bad these days, so it took me a bit to recall that I had answered this very question in 2011. You are correct that it is the city of Longview that's maintaining the right of way so well. The area that's not maintained so well is the responsibility of the businesses there. There was some confusion about that back in 2011 with the businesses involved. Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks said she would get a city inspector to address the situation with the businesses there. (And yes, by the way, the city does have laws about tall grass and weeds. They're not supposed to be more than 12 inches tall.)
Q: Why does eating a teaspoon of sugar cure hiccups?
A: I'll be honest. I had a little chuckle about your question because — let's be honest — it sounded a little out there. Sugar cures hiccups?
But I had to eat my words (or rather the thoughts in my head) when I found it's apparently a real enough cure for common hiccups (those that don't last more than 48 hours) that a Mayo Clinic doctor supports its use. (And hey, we trust the Mayo Clinic, right?)
So, Dr. Philip Hagen, a preventive medicine physician with the Mayo Clinic, told the Wall Street Journal a few years back that the sweetness left by dissolving a teaspoon of sugar in the mouth uses some of the same "neural pathways" that are connected with the hiccups. Apparently, they can't both travel on the same neural highway.