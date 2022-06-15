QUESTION: In the photo that accompanied the article about the Girl Scout establishing recycling for glass at the Longview Mall, there were images of the “trash carts” with yellow lids. For several months, Fire Station No. 3 (at corner of MLK and Birdsong) has had four of those carts with yellow lids. Are they for glass recycling also? If so, where else are such containers placed?
ANSWER: Yes, those are for the public to drop off their glass recyclables.
Here are all the locations where you can find the 95-gallon glass recycling carts, all which have yellow lids. (Note: The program accepts glass bottles and jars, but not light bulbs, mirrors or auto glass. Also, no glass may be mixed in with your recyclables that are collected curbside.)
• 2020 Swinging Bridge Road (where the compost site is located);
• Gregg County Precinct 2, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., (behind the building by the dumpsters);
• Fire Station No. 2, 708 N. Eastman Road;
• Fire Station No. 3, 1133 E. Birdsong St.;
• Fire Station No. 7, 2711 Gilmer Road; and
• Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road (near food court entrance)
Q: Why are we now experiencing a peanut butter shortage?
A: On May 20, the J. M. Smucker Co. issued a recall for more than 40 of its Jif peanut butter products because of a possible Salmonella contamination, and the dominos fell from there. Other companies that use the peanut butter in their products also issued recalls.
Since Jif is one of the most popular peanut butter brands, lots of us are feeling the shortage. The recalls have affected the United States and other countries.
The FDA said the Salmonella outbreak resulted in 16 illnesses and two hospitalizations.
Q: Is the Longview area in a drought?
A: Well, we’re doing a lot better than much of the rest of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor classifies our area as “abnormally dry.” (That applies to Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Smith and surrounding counties.) That’s on a five-level scale that tops out at “exceptional drought.” “Extreme drought” is under that, followed by “severe drought,” “moderate drought” and, finally “abnormally dry.” A number of areas in Central and West Texas are ranked “exceptional” right now.
The U.S. Drought Monitor says there are “0” people affected by drought in this area. For Gregg County, May was the 63rd wettest month on record in the past 128 years, with rainfall off by less than a half-inch from normal. Year to date, this is the 37th driest year in the past 128 years, with rainfall 3.35 inches down from normal.
The Texas A&M Forest Service looks at it through the Keetch-Byram Drought Index. (This is also the measurement used to determine when local burn bans are implemented.)
“The KBDI is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion,” information on the forest service’s website says. “The KBDI attempts to measure the amount of precipitation necessary to return the soil to full field capacity. It is a closed system ranging from 0 to 800, where 0 represents a saturated soil, and 800 an absolutely dry soil. At any point along the scale, the KBDI value indicates the amount of precipitation it would take to bring the moisture level back to zero, or saturation.”
Our area’s index ranges mostly from 400 to 600.