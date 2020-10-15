QUESTION: Are food trucks still allowed in neighborhoods? Is the city of Longview still under a disaster declaration that allowed food trucks in neighborhoods as was reported on March 28? Who do I contact if the food truck is not following the rules for neighborhoods as explained in the March 28 newspaper article?
ANSWER: Those rules do still stand, and in fact have proven so successful that there’s a move to make them permanent, according to Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks. She said Councilman Ed More and Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara have formally requested the permanent change, which means a formal approval process that ultimately goes to the City Council.
The city’s food truck regulations as originally written prohibited them from being in residential neighborhoods, but the change relaxed those rules so that food trucks my take orders by phone or online and deliver to people’s homes.
Of course, that answers your other question, too. If you have concerns about a food truck’s operation, you should contact the city’s environmental health office at (903) 237-1285.
Q: Are there any organizations or individual who stencil addresses on the curbs, the numbers on the curbs in front of your house?
A: Answer Line rules prevent me from recommending specific businesses, but if you take a gander at the “Home & Business Service Directory” in our classifieds section (8B in Wednesday’s paper), you’ll see listings for a “Handyperson,” painters and more.
I also know that people are sometimes able to hire people for work from the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission if you’d like to give them a call and see if there’s someone that organization might recommend. Call Hiway 80 at (903) 759-8101.