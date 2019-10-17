QUESTION: What are those two buildings under construction on Fourth Street, on the new extension?
ANSWER: I believe you’re talking about the new Legacy Ag Credit building, which is under construction at 3538 Fourth St., and the new law office of Goudarzi & Young, which is under construction at 3522 Fourth St.
Q: There was a mention of free shredding under the headline Datebook a while back. My clipping of the event was misplaced. Could you please help with the date and place?
A: Of course. Free shredding is available to anyone during Longview Green and Clean from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at Lear Park. (That’s located at 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway, at Loop 281 in Longview, in the softball field parking lot.)
Longview Green and Clean offers lots of other services as well. Electronics recycling is available to people with a city of Longview water bill. No televisions or computer monitors will be accepted. Tire recycling also is available with a city of Longview water bill. Other types of recycling that are available include batteries, glass, eye glasses, motor oil and antifreeze.
Answer line follow-up: In September, I responded to a question about Longview ISD’s decision to provide school supplies for the East Texas Advanced Academies campuses and some supplies at other campuses. A parent asked why some of the school supplies hadn’t been distributed as promised at the beginning of the year. The district told me those supplies were ordered this past summer but the company didn’t tell the district the supplies were on back order, so the campuses didn’t have all the supplies when school started. This week, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross responded to follow-up questions I asked three weeks ago: How did the district communicate with parents to let them know about the issue with school supplies? And how did the campuses and students function without the needed supplies? She relayed the following information she gathered from principals:
“The principals’ responses have been that they did not communicate the delayed supplies with families because the majority of the supplies were on their campus before the first day of class. Campuses were missing hand sanitizer, tissues, and then it varied from expo markers or pencils. The principals had these supplies on hand and gave them to the teachers as needed. We didn’t do any Longview ISD social posts.”
Saying good-bye to one of our favorite questions: I’m too lazy to look up how many times I have answered questions along the lines of “What’s the deal with the Wei Asian Buffet on Loop 281 in front of Pine Tree Junior High School and is it ever going to open,” but I do know that I have been writing about the great mystery there since 2013. The answer has been pretty much the same each time: Who knows? The owners have been AWOL. So, I was really excited to see that we can all sing taps for that question. In case you missed the story in Wednesday’s paper, Eastman Credit Union is planning to build a three-story branch office at that location and tear down the restaurant building to make way for the development. I’m going to need to hear some amens and hallelujahs.