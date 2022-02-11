QUESTION: Has the city relaxed the sign ordinance? I’m noticing an increase of cardboard signs advertising local small businesses at intersections and on telephone poles lately.
ANSWER: The issue here is two-fold. First, yes, when the city adopted the new Unified Development Code, the sign ordinance was changed to allow some temporary signs. (Those changes don't allow businesses to put those small signs up at intersections and leave them there indefinitely, but read more about the rules below.)
However, Development Services Director Michael Shirley also told me the city's code compliance division — the folks who enforce the sign ordinance — is struggling with some of the same issues as businesses around town.
"The City Code Compliance Division has had to adjust priorities for enforcement of temporary signs due to COVID and staffing," he said in an email.
Here's what the Unified Development Code says about a "small temporary sign," which is defined as "a freestanding sign used for a temporary period of time that is made of rigid material and does not have any movement. The rigid material include but not limited to aluminum, acrylic, dibond, alumalite, PVC or coroplast. Unacceptable materials would consist of any lightweight, flexible, banner-like material such as vinyl or fabric."
In a residential zoning district, such signs can't be more than 4 square feet, and if it's for a property being marketed for sale or lease, must be removed within 15 days after the property is sold or lease or construction is complete. It also may not be in the public right of way or extend to other properties.
For nonresidential zoning districts: "A Small Temporary Sign posted on property that is actively marketed for sale/lease or under construction must be removed within fifteen (15) days following the sale/lease of the property or completion of construction. The Small Temporary Sign shall not exceed thirty- two (32) square feet in size; All other Small Temporary Sign shall not exceed 4 square feet in size. Signs must be removed 10 days after the event; Only one (1) Small Temporary Sign shall be allowed for every twenty-five (25) feet of road frontage. No portion of the sign may be located in the public Right-of-Way and may not extend over any other property."
Q: On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, between 7 and 7:30 a.m., residents in the area of Syble Lane and Whittaker Circle heard a loud noise that lasted almost 10 minutes. Items on shelves shook on Syble Lane. What was this noise? What happened? Was it due to an oil well, an earthquake?
A: It wasn't an earthquake. I checked the United States Geological Survey's earthquake map and couldn't find anything. (Check it out here https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/ .)
I also checked with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, who said there weren't any reports that might have been related to this during the time period you mentioned.
So, Answer Line has failed you.