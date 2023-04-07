QUESTION: What is the new warehouse-type facility on the west side of U.S. 259 heading toward Diana? It is just north of FM 1650 and close to the Upshur County line.
ANSWER: That will be a new headquarters and manufacturing facility for local home decor giant Smallwoods.
The company has been operating out of multiple locations in Longview.
Since the facility is outside the city of Longview, it doesn't go through the permitting process required for construction inside the city, but projects outside municipalities still have various kinds of permitting they must go through.
A report filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says the facility is about 206,000 square feet with a construction cost of almost $10 million.
The building, by the way, is along the backside of Smallwoods' 80 Acre Market. That's become quite a popular shopping and entertainment destination at the home the Smallwood family previously lived in.
Q: What is the deadline to register to vote in the May elections?
A: Well, it was April 6, but it doesn't matter in Longview. There are no contested local elections this year, for the city of Longiew or the Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill school districts.
That doesn't mean there won't be some new faces on local boards, however.
John Nustad will become the District 4 representative on the Longview City Council after Kristen Ishihara ends her third and final term in May.
And on the Longview ISD board, Place 4 Trustee Ginia Northcutt did not file to retain her seat, which will be filled by Crista Black.