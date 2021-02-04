QUESTION: In 2020, the city of Longview delayed burying the sesquicentennial time capsule because of COVID-19. Can you provide an update on when it will be buried?
ANSWER: There’s been no date set, but City Planner Angela Choy told me that like so many other things, there will be no big in-person event. (Thanks COVID-19.) She said the time capsule’s burial will be recorded and played on CityView Municipal Television.
The delay means it’s not too late to donate items for the time capsule. Choy said items may be dropped off at the development services office at 410 S. High St., along with a form identifying who donated the items.
Q: There is a house in Longview that has at least one full side covered with very large political signs or banners. There is no HOA or property association in the Whispering Pines neighborhood with rules that might cover this situation. I have looked at the city of Longview sign ordinances, but most seem to relate to commercial signage. Can you find out what the rules are for large signage in residential areas? Thank you.
A: Free speech is hard. If we’ve learned anything recently, it’s that.
Political signs fall under free speech issues, and there’s not a whole lot cities, in general, can do to regulate them so long as they’re not in the right of way or obstructing traffic views, things like that.
In Texas, though, state law specifically restricts how cities can regulate political signs. The state Election Code says when it comes to signs with primarily political messages that are on private property (with that property owner’s permission, of course), cities may not: “prohibit the sign from being placed; require a permit or approval of the municipality or impose a fee for the sign to be placed; restrict the size of the sign; or provide for a charge for the removal of a political sign that is greater than the charge for removal of other signs regulated by ordinance.”
Those rules don’t apply to billboards with temporary political message or signs that “have an effective area greater than 36 feet; are more than eight feet high; are illuminated; or have any moving elements.”
Now, that’s not to say everything is fine with the house you mentioned. You can report it to the city’s planning and zoning office for folks there to take a look and determine if there are any enforceable violations. Call (903) 237-1072.
You’re also correct in that homeowners’ associations have more power here, including the ability per state law to put some limitations on how long such signs can be displayed, how many signs can be displayed, the size of the sign and other standards.
Q: We would like to know what happened to our chief meteorologist Joel Barnes on CBS 19. We called him the vest man and really enjoyed him giving the weather report.
A: He’s now chief meteorologist at WBBJ 7 in Jackson, Tennessee.
He told me in a Facebook message that he and his wife had wanted to remain in East Texas but he wasn’t offered a contract renewal here, so he found himself looking for a job during a pandemic. You can still follow him on social media.
“We are very happy here, and the people in West Tennessee are very kind,” he said.
He also left this sweet message to his followers on Facebook when he left for Tennessee: “I want to thank all the support I got and for all the friends I have made in East Texas. It was a joy and an honor to be your weatherman over the last three years, and I will miss you all dearly. Don’t be a stranger if you still have any weather questions or great photos to share.”