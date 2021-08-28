QUESTION: Would employees who work for the Texas Legislature be eligible to file a federal wage and hour complaint following the governor’s veto of funding for legislative agencies and staff members?
ANSWER: First, a quick review: Abbott vetoed the funding basically to punish Democrats after House members left the regular session early to block an election bill they opposed by ensuring there wasn’t a quorum.
Pay was extended through the end of September. Also, now that the Texas Legislature is back together, it appears the House and Senate are poised to adopt measures to address this situation. That’s good, because there was little the employees could do otherwise.
“As soon as this happened we reached out to federal labor experts as well as other people,” said Tyler Sheldon, legislative director for the Texas State Employees Union. The union learned the employees affected by the veto “had no recourse unless they were forced to work without pay.” If there was no funding for them to continue working, though, those employees would have just been terminated.
“We’re hopeful it looks like there will be a resolution,” Sheldon said, adding that the governor shouldn’t have used those state employees as “political leverage.”
Hannah Schaeffer, director of communications and marketing for the Texas Public Employees Association, said her organization was not aware of any federal programs or initiatives that would protect those employees’ salaries.
“It’s probably going to be moot soon. ... We have faith their benefits and salaries will be protected,” she said.
Q: I watch “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.” I’ve noticed since the beginning of the year that all the contestants have been from California. Is that one of the requirements for being on the programs?
A: At least for “Wheel of Fortune,” it’s not so much a requirement as it is a practicality of living in a pandemic, with travel restrictions in place that affected who could come to the show. We don’t live in California, so we might not have recognized this, but many of the contestants were within driving distance of Los Angeles.
I’ve tried multiple times to reach out to “Jeopardy!” folks without success, but it’s filmed in California, as well.