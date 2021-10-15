QUESTION: My child goes to Hudson PEP. There's a man that drives up in a go kart, picks up a kid and the kid drives home. Legal or not legal?
ANSWER: Short answer — not legal.
Now, Answer Line feels like she should confess: Trying to figure out the state law on this made my eyes cross, so I phoned our friends at the Longview Police Department. The good folks there explained to me that a go kart does not meet any of the definitions that would allow it to be operated on the road. If you'd like to complain next time you see this happening, I would recommend calling the non-emergency number for the police department at (903) 237-1199.
Read more here: tinyurl.com/gokartrules .
Q: I wanted to know if obituaries and other news articles are available from 1967. My brother died in Vietnam in 1967. We were residents of Longview and I am looking for some information.
First, I know it's been a long time since your brother died, but I know that kind of loss hurts for a lifetime. Please accept my sympathy and thanks for your brother's service.
Access to old News-Journal articles is available at newspapers.com. It is a subscription service, but there is a free seven-day trial available. It provides a search option by newspaper location and date.
Q: I see the sign for the new seafood restaurant that's going to locate in the former Luby's building, and I know that's our local Jucy's Hamburgers that's going to open a seafood restaurant. I'm excited about that, but I haven't heard anything about when they're going to open. They put a banner up on the building but I have 't seen any work taking place.
A: So, that restaurant is not associated with Longview favorite Jucys Hamburgers or Jucys Tacos. If you look at the banner again, you'll notice the name of the restaurant purported to be locating at the former Luby's is "The Juicy Seafood." It's spelled differently.
The Juicy Seafood is a chain with locations in nine states. The Longview location on Tuttle Boulevard is still listed as a "coming soon" location on its website, but I'll tell you I've tried to reach the company multiple times during the past few months to get more information without success.