QUESTION: There is an old, unused fire station on Mobberly Avenue near where Young Street crosses. I have read in the newspaper that it is of historical significance. The most recent news article was about the removal of the pole that allowed rapid decent from the living quarters that are upstairs. Why, if it is important, is it allowed to sit there unoccupied and unused, just quietly decaying? If it is not important, then why is it still there at all?
ANSWER: In just 16 years, what’s known as the Idylwood Fire Station at Mobberly Avenue and Young Street will be 100 years old.
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission has designated it as one of our local historical landmarks, for its significance “with respect to the history, events, culture, economy, social fabric, ethnicity, architecture, archaeology or paleontology of the City, state or nation.” That also offers the property certain protections.
But you’re correct — right now, that lovely building is just sitting there, with no specific plan for its future at this time. City spokesman Shawn Hara said ideas have been discussed over the years, but nothing has moved forward. It is still owned by the city and basic maintenance is taking place there, but no restoration plans or funding for those plans have been established.
That’s perhaps not the answer you’re looking for. The building has outlived its original usefulness, but I’m holding out hope some future plan will emerge to incorporate this building into the city’s future.
And because I like history, here’s some more on this building from the city’s website: “In 1935, voters approved issuance of bonds to construct a new City Hall and Fire Station along with two Fire Stations. One of the Fire Stations was located on Mobberly Avenue, south of Young Street in the Idylwood Subdivision. The contractor was C.S. Lambie & Co. and the architect was N.L. Peters. C.S. Lambie & Co. was also the contractor for the Gregg County Courthouse and several other courthouses throughout Texas and New Mexico.
“The building was constructed in 1936 and is Tudor style. The building is pier and beam with the engine bay on a slab. The exterior walls are brick and stucco with wood trim. The building has a slate roof with copper sections above the windows. There is a courtyard off of the kitchen to the south side of the building that is surrounded on three sides by the building and has an approximately four foot brick wall on the one side.”
Q: Do any of the walking/hiking trails have lights to allow evening walking?
A: None of Longview’s trails are specifically lighted to allow nighttime walking.
“We do have parks that have some interior trails that may be lit by the lights with the park, McWhorter, Broughton and Bennie Jackson to name a few,” said Parks Director Scott Caron, so the trails are getting some illumination from those lights, just not purposefully.
He added that the city has considered lighting trails.
“But the capital costs are prohibitive at this point, as well as the ongoing electric bills,” he said.
Q: How can I get a newspaper for a specific date?
A: We have all sorts of ways to help, depending specifically on what you need. Give our receptionist Kim Brockwell a call (or you can talk to whomever answers if she happens to be out) and she’ll help you over the phone at (903) 757-3311, ext. 1016.