QUESTION: If a member of a family’s household is quarantined because of (COVID-19), are the others living there also homebound?
ANSWER: Oddly enough there are no specific guidelines about this, which is a wee bit troubling to Answer Line.
First, Gregg County Health Department Administrator A.J. Harris said people who are isolated at home with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, ideally should isolate themselves in another room, away from their family.
“If you look at it from all sides, it’s self-isolating yourself twice — in your home and then in another room, away from your family,” he said.
However, he said there are no specific guidelines calling for people living in the same house as a COVID-19 patient to remain isolated or to not go out in public.
“But ideally they should (be self-isolated),” he said.
I also checked with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. There, I found all sorts of information and guidelines about precautions people living in the same house as someone with COVID-19 should take in an effort to prevent becoming infected, but I didn’t find anything about not leaving the house themselves so as to protect other people.
Maybe we can all just agree that’s the right thing to do? How about a pinky swear?
Q: When Longview ISD rolled out the School of Choice program (in which students no longer have to attend their home campuses and can transfer to other campuses within the district), it had said transportation wouldn’t be provided for students moving from their home campus to another campus. At the town hall meeting the district hosted a couple of weeks ago, it sounded as if that’s not the case, that there’s some kind of transportation being provided, possibly with the students catching a bus at their home campus to the campus where they’ve transferred to.
A: Full disclosure: Answer Line asked Answer Line this question after hearing a discussion about this topic at that town hall meeting. District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross told me that at this time, transportation is being provided for all students to and from their home campuses.
It sounds like that might change, though.
“It has been proposed as a change for next school year to utilize transportation for in-district transfers in a different way,” Ross said in an email. “With the open enrollment of in-district students across the district, it has been proposed to restructure what our transportation routes will look like and providing transportation for our in-district transfer students no matter what campus they wish to attend. These are still preliminary discussions and preliminary planning on how we can make this happen to better accommodate our families. Some of the factors that can affect this decision moving forward will be student enrollment, bus driver availability and the amount of buses in our transportation fleet.”