QUESTION: Harrison Road is being expanded. A police officer told me a cul de sac is going to be built on Stewart Street. Is that true?
ANSWER: It is not. I checked with the Texas Department of Transportation, which is in charge of the Harrison Road project, and the city of Longview since Stewart is a city street. Local TxDOT spokesman Jeff Williford told me there are no plans for a cul de sac at this time. Longview’s Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said the same thing from the city’s standpoint.
Q: East Texas Advanced Academies paid its CEO, Dr. Cynthia Wise, $350,000 when she resigned earlier this year. Where in its budget did ETAA get the money for that and did they take money away from other things to pay her?
A: Dr. Brian Ziemer, Ph.D and deputy of operations and finance for East Texas Advanced Academies, told me the money came from within the charter school’s administrative budget. He said the payment did not do any financial harm to the East Texas Advanced Academies.
Q: I read in the LNJ that an inmate of Gregg County Jail died of a medical emergency recently. She had been at the jail for approximately 1,112 days. Why had she not had a trial after that length of time?
A: Perhaps you saw our follow-up story this week regarding the death of Latoddra Quenice Pratt, 27 on May 4. She died at a Longview hospital after being found unresponsive in the Gregg County Jail. Pratt had been jailed on a murder charge in relation to the death of Tyson Laquay Patterson on Aug. 28, 2014. She had been arrested on a murder warrant in 2019.
And you can blame COVID-19 for most of the delay in her trial. Trial was scheduled twice and canceled because of COVID-19, according to Pratt’s attorney James Lee Bright and prosecutor Todd Smith. Then, a trial in March ended in a mistrial. Her bond was reduced from $500,000 to $50,000 after that, but she had not bonded out of jail.