QUESTION: My question is, have they decided not to give us a Braum’s in Longivew? I haven’t seen anything in the news or heard about it lately.
ANSWER: I have good news and bad news. Braum’s is still planning to locate in Longview, but we appear to be in a no man’s land in terms of timing.
“We still have Longview on the list to build, but we do not have any update or a timeline at this time,” company spokeswoman Amanda Beuchaw told me in an email.
The company is no longer targeting the original sites the News-Journal reported, including the former Liberty Baptist Church location on Loop 281.
Beuchaw said the company is working to finalize a site at U.S. 259 and Wal Street near Sam’s Club.
Q: How were interstate numbers chosen?
A: It was all quite methodical.
As always, though, we need some background, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s website. Discussions about what would become the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways began in the late 1930s and was pushed forward by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed a National Interregional Highway Committee, headed by Commissioner of Public Roads Thomas H. MacDonald, to evaluate the need for a national expressway system. The committee’s January 1944 report, ‘Interregional Highways,’ supported a system of 33,900 miles, plus an additional 5,000 miles of auxiliary urban routes,” the website states. “In the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1944, the Congress acted on these recommendations.
“The act called for designation of a National System of Interstate Highways, to include up to 40,000 miles ‘... so located, as to connect by routes, direct as practical, the principal metropolitan areas, cities, and industrial centers, to serve the National Defense, and to connect at suitable points, routes of continental importance in the Dominion of Canada and the Republic of Mexico.’ “
Funding was an issue, though (isn’t it always?), until Eisenhower led efforts to enact the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956.
“It served as a catalyst for the system’s development and, ultimately, its completion,” according to the website.
Uniform design standards were developed by the American Association of State Highway Officials, which also developed the numbering system.
“Major Interstate routes are designated by one- or two-digit numbers. Routes with odd numbers run north and south, while even numbered run east and west. For north-south routes, the lowest numbers begin in the west, while the lowest numbered east-west routes are in the south. By this method, Interstate Route 5 (I-5) runs north-south along the west coast, while I-10 lies east-west along the southern border.”
Q: Online posts about the Christus vaccine hub say it’s available for people ages 16 and up. I’ve been trying to get my 16-year-old registered for the vaccination, but the site won’t accept her information.
A: Christus spokesman Will Knous said the issue has now been fixed. You should be able to register ages 16 and older now.
