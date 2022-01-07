Editor’s note: Answer Line was under the weather this week. Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from December 2016:
QUESTION: In July, there was a question about speeding cars on a residential street, and the person was told the city will not put up speed limit signs. I have the same problem on my street. My question: Since the city will not put up 30 mph speed limit signs, can I buy one myself (available online) and erect it? Are there instructions to put it up properly? If I am not allowed to put one at the end of my street, can I put it in my yard? This is definitely a safety concern, and it is frustrating that drivers are so inconsiderate.
ANSWER: City ordinance prohibits what you’re proposing. The city’s list of prohibited signs includes “any sign using any combination of forms, words, colors or lights which imitate standard public traffic regulatory, emergency signs, or signals … “
City spokesman Shawn Hara said only the city may install traffic control signs or signals unless they are authorized as part of a temporary traffic control plan.
Also, just for review, 30 mph is the default speed limit in what are known as urban districts in Texas, and yes, that includes city streets. (That’s set by state statute, which also sets speed limits for state-numbered highways outside a city at 70 mph, for instance.) So unless you see a sign indicating otherwise, 30 mph is the speed limit on a city street, and the city of Longview’s policy is that it does not install 30 mph speed limit signs.
Q: Is it OK to put yard waste in one of the city-supplied trash containers as long as there is a note on the front of it saying “yard waste?”
A: I can give you a qualified yes.
You could rent one of the black-lidded landfill carts and mark it as yard waste so the contents will be sent to the compost site, but you can’t put garbage in that can. You technically could use your existing black-lidded trash cart for yard waste on some occasions and trash at other times, but you must clearly mark it as yard waste. If it’s not clearly marked, it will be considered trash and taken to the landfill, said David Simmons, the city’s sanitation and fleet services manager.
You may not use the blue-lidded recycling cart for yard waste. Simmons said the recycling carts are for only plastic, paper and metal cans.
Your other options for yard waste are to put it out as trash to be sent to the landfill, place it loosely in a personal container marked for yard waste to be sent to the compost site or put it in paper yard waste bags placed at the curb to be sent to the compost site.
Q: My appraisal notice the past two years has included something for a Gregg County Emergency Services. What is that?
A: Your letter says you live in Liberty City, which tells me you must live in the relatively new Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2.
Voters in your neck of the woods approved formation of the district in November 2014. It essentially created the ability to collect property taxes to support the Sabine Volunteer Fire Department. The News-Journal reported during that election that the new district encompasses Liberty City and a portion of the county that falls within a mile of Gladewater and Kilgore.
Liberty City voters, by the way, approved the measure by a vote of 832-438.
A board of commissioners oversees the district and sets the tax rate each year. Its regular meetings are at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Sabine Volunteer Fire Department at 736 Wilkins Road, according to the website for the emergency services district.