QUESTION: I’m trying to get the vaccine for COVID-19. They re-opened appointments on Friday, Feb. 5. I tried all morning and could never get an appointment.
Now they say all appointments are taken. I’m frustrated that I never could get through to them to get an appointment. Also, the paper stated NETHealth was going to get vaccines as well but I’ve never heard about when those were administered. If you have any information, I’d appreciate it.
ANSWER: It’s frustrating, I know, but the reality is that there just aren’t enough vaccines for everyone to get one at the same time right now.
This past Friday, our vaccine hub added 3,500 appointments at 9:30 a.m., and those slots were all filled by 10:52 a.m. I checked with Christus Health System spokesman Will Knous, and he said he didn’t have any information on when new appointments would be added.
I’m not sure if you and I saw the same article about NET Health, but I know the organization this week held a clinic for people getting their second Moderna shot. You can, however, join that organization’s waiting list at www.nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates .
You might have seen that Walmart will start providing COVID vaccinations as well Friday. I checked out the website where the company is setting appointments, and it didn’t seem to be working at the time, but you can try there as well: walmart.com/covidvaccine or samsclub.com/covid .
I think the bottom line right now, though, is that there are not enough vaccines to go around, and catching a coveted appointment at any of these locations will be a matter of luck for at least the near future.
Q: What happened to Makayla that did the weather news on KLTV in Tyler?
A: I found her in Florida. She’s a meteorologist with First Coast News in Jacksonville, Florida.
ANSWER LINE APOLOGY: I failed to provide y’all some important information last week in the update about Longview’s sesquicentennial time capsule. (What we know is there’s been no burial date set yet, but there won’t be a big event staged for the occasion.)
Here’s the important information you need: The deadline to donate items to be placed in the time capsule is May 28, at the development services office at 410 S. High St.
City Planner Angela Choy said the city doesn’t want electronic items for the capsule as they might deteriorate and damage other things in the capsule and probably wouldn’t be usable anyway. Otherwise, there aren’t a lot of rules about what will be accepted for placement in the capsule.