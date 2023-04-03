QUESTION: How does a homeowner correctly dispose of things like paint stripper, antifreeze/coolant or flammable liquids?
ANSWER: I can't remember for sure, but this might be the first official fail for Answer Line this year. This response is full of what are less than ideal answers.
So, the first fail for people who are trying to do the right thing: The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's website provides some information about household hazardous waste disposal at tinyurl.com/2cyp6zf7 . There you will be directed to another website with contacts for household hazardous waste disposal events and locations. But, there are none listed in this area, so that's a dead end.
I wanted to note that the state says some materials generated by households "are not required to be handled as hazardous waste and can often be placed in your regular trash, including: corrosive cleaners (such as drain cleaner and lye-based oven cleaner); fluorescent light bulbs (including CFLs); fuels (gasoline, propane, diesel); mercury; paints (oil-based or some anti-mildew latex); pesticides; pool chlorine and acid; and wood stains or varnishes."
That state website also says, "Antifreeze is nonhazardous, however many programs that collect HHW and/or used oil will also accept antifreeze. Some automotive shops also take used antifreeze for recycling."
However, the city of Longview's website says, "Antifreeze is a very serious pollution concern and cannot be discarded with trash. Texas law bans antifreeze and any other free liquids from all solid waste landfills in Texas." That means you can't throw containers of antifreeze in the trash.
Several years ago, a city recycling official told me that liquids such as gasoline can be mixed with cat litter, allowed to dry and then placed in your trash.
If you have old oil you're trying to get rid of, check with your local auto parts store. Many will dispose of that for you.
Q: It seems like SWEPCO has been slow to replace street lights that aren't working. What's going on?
A: The city of Longview says it has not seen a delay in street light replacement with SWEPCO.
"There was an issue with the supply chain at one time, but that has improved," said Dwayne Archer, the city's Public Works director. "They have been very responsive and have been quickly replacing street lights that we report."