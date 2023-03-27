QUESTION: We have been receiving a notification from Gregg County about our "Smart911" information. Does the Answer Line know if this is legit or is it phishing?
ANSWER LINE: I didn't know, but thankfully I know who to ask. And this is not a scam. (Thanks to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano and Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Lt. Brian J. Russell for helping me with this.)
The message comes from an emergency alert system the county uses that's called the RAVE System, or Smart911, and it's used by entities within the East Texas Council of Governments area. ETCOG pays for the program, Russell said in an email.
"When people sign up, they have to create a profile, and every so often Smart911 sends out emails to get people to update their profile in case they have moved or their phone numbers have changed," Russell said.
ANSWER LINE TAKES A HISTORY BREAK: Some of y'all might have seen the stories Answer Line wrote recently about the history of Hot Dog Express and the new owner who will lead the business' next chapter.
After those stories published, a longtime local leader and former Mayor Bill Rice II reached out to me to tell me about the first chapter of this well-loved fixture in Longview's restaurant history. (Rice is now founding partner and vice chairman of Eagle Capital Partners in Longview.)
As y'all might recall, Hot Dog Express started off as a Der Wienerschnitzel. Here's how that happened, according to Rice:
"In the late 60’s, my good friend and Realtor Jere Ruff brought me a build and lease deal with Der Wienerschnitzel out of California. They wanted a location near the old Longview High School on Highway 80," Rice said. "The only one available was the current location. We made a deal, I built it, and they opened with a great business. In just two or three years, they advised me they were teetering on bankruptcy and wanted to buy a cessation on the lease.
"We settled on that with a final agreed amount to cancel the lease. Immediately, the operator/franchisee came forward and asked for a lease. I agreed and he continued business as Hot Dog Express. Some years went by, and he wanted to buy the property, and I agreed and sold it to him. I have been so pleased that one of my projects has done so well all these years. No telling how many hot dogs have come out of that little project."