QUESTION: I’d like to know when nursing homes in Texas expect to re-open so family members can visit with nursing home residents?
ANSWER: A week ago, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that nursing homes and other types of long-term care facilities, such as assisted living centers, may begin to allow limited visitation under certain circumstances. You should notice the word “may,” because they’re not required to allow it, according to information I received from the commission. They’re also required to receive state approval to proceed with limited visitations.
Here are some of the conditions the state has said nursing homes must meet before allowing outdoor visitation. (Indoor visitation would still generally not be allowed, and the visitor and patient still could not touch each other. Appointments would be required):
No confirmed staff cases in the past 14 days.
No active resident cases.
Facility staff are tested weekly for COVID-19.
Long-term care facilities, such as assisted living centers, may have indoor and outdoor visitation, with state approval, but no physical contact is allowed.
The facility must have:
No staff cases in the past 14 days.
No active cases in residents.
Adequate staffing to facilitate visitation in compliance with infection control requirements.
Use of plexiglass as a safety barrier for indoor visitation.
The Health and Human Services Commission is finalizing rules for the various types of facilities affected by the visitation rules. All facilities also have to follow new, enhanced emergency rules that include:
Each facility must have a COVID-19 response plan that includes designated staff to work with cohorts of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Staff should not change designation from one day to another, unless required to maintain adequate staffing for a cohort.”
“Each facility must have plans for obtaining and maintaining a two-week supply of personal protective equipment and resident recovery plans for continuing care when a resident recovers from COVID-19.”
Q: COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate about who it infects, but it has been noted that some people can be carriers without displaying symptoms. Since the test were being offered in Longview for everyone including those not experiencing symptoms, I decide to get checked. Upon arrival, I provided the necessary information, name, cell phone number, email address, driver’s license, date of birth, etc., and waited in line for the swab. I was informed I would receive my results by phone within 24 to 48 hours, hence the requirement for a cell phone number upon registering. I immediately received an email indicating I had registered and was also provided a website address.
It has been nine days since the test. I’ve tried multiple ways to get my results. What’s going on?
A: The free testing at the agricultural pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex is provided by a private vendor hired by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and working in conjunction with the city of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.
I first contacted the city about this and learned you weren’t the only person having trouble getting your results. The city and I contacted the Texas Division of Emergency Management about the delay. Spokesman Seth Christensen said there was an issue with this around the state that has now been corrected. He said, by the way, that results are usually expected with 48 to 96 hours.
“The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has contacted the vendor to inquire into this matter and has learned that the vendor has identified and corrected issues that prevented some individuals from receiving their test results once tests were processed at the lab,” Christensen said in an email. “The vendor has been working to update their system to ensure that this does not happen again, and is also working to notify individuals who were tested of their results.”