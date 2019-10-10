QUESTION: I’m reading in the Oct. 3 News-Journal this report on the two officers who shot and killed an 18-year-old who pulled a gun on them. It’s my understanding that when something like this occurs, the officers are placed on paid administrative leave until it’s settled whether they were justified in the shooting. Is this typical of Longview to put them on paid administrative leave although it could take a few months to resolve the issue?
ANSWER: Yes, it’s typical, but the term “paid administrative leave” probably needs some explanation.
For review, you’re talking about Officers Jason Kelley and John Collier. A grand jury recently cleared them in the August shooting death of Detravian Allison, and yes, they were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per police department policy.
Police spokeswoman Kristie Brian told me that means that they were off work for a few days, but still paid. Then, however, the officers return to work in the office while the investigation proceeds. Brian said they might perform such duties as working in the criminal investigative division helping prepare cases for court — making copies and other similar tasks, for instance.
“They go back to full duty once the grand jury no bills them,” Brian said.
Q: Is there some shuttle bus that goes from Longview to Dallas, preferably to some hospitals and back to Longview daily, and if so, can you elaborate on it?
A: I am not aware of any such service, so I checked with the East Texas Council of Governments, which helps coordinate regional transportation planning. I’m sorry to say there’s nothing like what you’re envisioning.
Q: Did Longview ISD coordinate with the Junior League of Longview and its School Supply Train when it decided to purchase school supplies for many of its campuses?
A: I contacted Junior League Board President Kelsey Runge to find out about the school’s communication with the Junior League. Since 1993, the organization has annually provided free school supplies to qualifying families, working in conjunction with First Baptist Church and Buckner Children and Family Services for more than 10 years.
“The Junior League begins its work as early as February for the event in August. JLL school supplies had already been ordered for the 2019 event before the grant was announced,” Runge said in an email, referring to Longview ISD’s announcement that it would provide school supplies for students at the newly designated East Texas Advanced Academies charter school campuses and some school supplies for other campuses. “There was communication between LISD and the Junior League. As we serve over 30 districts in addition to LISD, this grant did not affect the participation in our program.”
She said the district’s school supply plan did not affect operations of the Junior League event.
“We observed no change as a result of the district’s school supply plan. We also realize the needs in our community greatly exceed any efforts we could provide support for alone,” she said.
As for whether the Junior League might change the program in the future if Longview ISD continues to provide supplies, Runge said. “We will continue to serve the community as we have in the past and adjust our numbers based on our funding and program research.”
And now, just because I like to share all the information, here’s a look at just how the School Supply Train assisted families this year. (Thanks to Runge for providing these details for me).
The School Supply Train:
Distributed 1,791 backpacks (with school supplies), serving 706 families, representing 31 school districts, including 237 backpacks for pre-k and kindergarten students, 329 for first and second graders, 467 for third through fifth grades, 439 for sixth through eighth grades and 319 high school backpacks.
Provided 200 haircuts with the help of Great Clips, CS Cutting Co. and Salon Pink and provided 150 dental screenings thanks to Dr. Spencer Mack Hansen and Dr. Madison Mack.
Served 36 students in foster care.
Provided 844 uniform shirts for Longview ISD students through First Baptist Church.
Provided some shoes through Buckner.