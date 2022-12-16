QUESTION: Is the city looking at some other method or strategy to alert truck drivers to the bridges that trucks keep hitting on Green Street, at Nelson Street and at High Street? Can the city install something similar to the school zone warning lights?
ANSWER: I don't have a specific answer about whether the city might change or add to the warning systems that are currently used to alert truck drivers to the height of those bridges.
"Safety is our utmost concern," Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said in an email. "We are always reviewing options to provide a safer driving experience."
That said, the bridges already have height warnings. The Green Street underpass has "passive and active devices per the Texas Manual on Uniform Traffic Control devices."
"For passive devices, we have warning signs and flashing beacons," Archer said. (Answer Line thinks that's a lot like a school zone warning sign)
"For active devices, we had advanced chimes to give a direct warning if the vehicle is over the height limit. This is a sound system with more than one device," Archer continued.
The chimes consist of plastic tubes hanging down on either side of the Green Street bridge near Tyler Street.
"These are designed to alert the driver of a height issue before reaching the bridge," Archer said.
The Green Street bridge near Nelson Street doesn't have chimes because there's not enough space between the street and the bridge, he said. The bridge does have signage warning drivers of the bridge's height, both before they get to the bridge and on the bridge itself.
"With all of that said, the driver of these larger trucks must be aware of their surroundings and verify the height of every bridge they approach," Archer said.