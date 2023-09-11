QUESTION: Greggton (Pine Tree area) was originally called Willow Springs. Gregg County Historical Museum states that the Texas and Pacific Railroad had a station/depot at Willow Springs. Do you know where it was located?
ANSWER: I did not, so I turned to Griff Hubbard. He's now retired, but he had a decades-long rail career working at the Historic Longview Train Depot that included serving as revenue manager for Amtrak's Texas Eagle. He's a wonderful wealth of information about local train history.
The maps I looked at showed a stop in Willow Springs, but I couldn't tell where the specific location was, but Hubbard knew. I'm going to tell you what he said, but readers, you have to promise not to go out there looking for it.
Its remains are still on railroad property, and those folks really don't like trespassers, as in really. So don't do it. It could also be dangerous as it's close to the existing Union Pacific rail line. So, again, don't do it.
It was an actual depot building, and Hubbard said the foundation is all that remains off of Windsor Drive, south of Loop 281 and west of Marshall Avenue. And no, I didn't go look. I trust Hubbard when he says that's a no-no.
Here's some more interesting history: Gene Boyd, who died in 1995, was the Texas and Pacific agent for the passenger depot there for many years until his retirement. Boyd once was named Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Longview for his work helping alcoholics during their recovery.
According to Hubbard and a newspaper article I found (it's attached to this column online), Boyd established the Boyd House and the Magnolia House, the first one for men and the second for women, as a halfway home for them to stay in after their initial recovery phase.
As always, thanks to my favorite railroad man for sharing his knowledge.
Q: The City of Longview has several options to view different maps concerning city services and other options. One is Map Nimbus Crime Report where Longview residents can check on crimes committed in their area.
A few years ago, the city would email that information if you subscribed. That option went away a long time ago.
I looked at the city's website to see some other information and saw the option to view the Map Nimbus Crime Report. When I attempted to view the map, it would not load. Then I saw the date when it was last updated, March 5, 2020. Why does the city of Longview still have a link for this map that is no longer available?
A: The city has now addressed this issue. The nonworking link to the "Interactive Crime Map" now has an explanation about why it's not working.
It eventually will return, but it could be a while, as the city first must complete installation and implementation of its new computer-aided dispatch/mobile computing and law enforcement records management system.
The city approved a $1.6 million contract for that system, with its implementation tied to the new police department that's under construction on South Street. It sounds like the new police headquarters will be finished before the new system is ready to go, and Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said it would be longer than a year before the new system is up and running.
The Interactive Crime Map link now goes to a page with this explanation:
"The Longview Police Department's Interactive Crime Map is currently not available due to a technical service issued with the previous service provider. A replacement solution for an interactive crime map is being planned as part of the implementation of a new overall technology resource system for the police department, which is a multi-year project that is currently underway. Unfortunately, there is not yet an established timeline for when the new interactive crime map feature will become operational as part of the technology upgrade project."