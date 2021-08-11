Editor's Note: Answer Line took a few days off this week. Look for new questions and answers on Saturday. In the meantime, enjoy some of these questions from past columns.
QUESTION: (From Aug. 3, 2018) Can you eat watermelon seeds? Do they actually turn into a watermelon plant in your stomach?
ANSWER: Kids have a lot of questions, and the kids in Answer Line’s life know I answer questions professionally. So, they rarely accept an “I don’t know” to the multitude of questions they lob my way.
This question is one submitted by Answer Line’s children, but it’s something I’ve heard repeated often during my 43 years, so I thought it was worth sharing
So, for everyone who has ever been told that watermelon seeds are bad for you, or that a watermelon plant will grow in your stomach if you eat the seeds — you have been misled. Yes, yes, it might have all been in good fun, but ...
Yes, you can eat watermelon seeds, and no they don’t turn into a plant in your stomach. That’s according to the Watermelon Board, a national association of watermelon growers.
In fact, I found some information arguing about the healthful benefits of watermelon seeds.
So, here’s hoping ... because Answer Line is generally too lazy to spit the seeds out when I’m enjoying watermelon.
Q: (From Aug. 9, 2018) On FM 1252, just west of the intersection at Texas 42, is a business with a replica of a dinosaur skeleton out front. The address is 701 FM 1252. What is this business?
A: This question takes the lead as my favorite this year.
The business is Modisette Welding, and I spoke to a couple of employees there who explained to me that the company, owned by Chris Modisette, does a lot more than welding. It’s a custom fabrication shop that makes and refurbishes mainly fracking equipment used in the oilfield. The velociraptor in question sits in front of a new office the company finished in February. The actual shop is nearby, across the road.
Operations Manager Shane Austin said Modisette purchases computer patterns for the dinosaurs (plural, because more are coming). The business uses those patterns in its plasma cutting machine to cut the dinosaur out of plate steel. They’re welded and assembled and painted in the shop.
When I was there, Modisette Welding employees were working on a pterodactyl, a prehistoric lizard, a mammoth and a triceratops. Austin said there’s also a smaller velociraptor that will join the group. He believes the business will place the dinosaurs more to the back of the office property — kind of like a “zoo.” People are welcome to stop, take pictures and ask questions.
“It’s just something fun for the community. We don’t put a sign out that says Modisette Welding,” Austin said, adding that people stopping, asking questions and taking pictures is “what it’s all about.”
“And the kids, the kids love it,” Austin said.
Q: (From Aug. 9, 2018) How old does a student have to be to drop out of school? What’s the procedure?
A: Y’all teach me something with your questions just about every day. I’ve been reading about dropouts for years and never fully understood that a student can’t just decide to stop going to school.
I looked at the law, but got some help from Stephen English, the new student services director at Pine Tree ISD, to talk to me about how this process works in real life.
“Typically, the kids that want to quit school don’t want to be there in the first place,” he said, but the law doesn’t allow them to “just walk away.” Also, school districts try to discourage that — talking to them about the difficulty of getting a good job without an education, for instance. Sometimes, though, it won’t matter how many statistics a school gives a student to try to talk the student out of dropping out, English said.
Generally speaking, a student legally can’t drop out of school before the age of 17, at which time the student would have to have his or her parent’s permission, and the parents have to indicate their plan for getting the student to complete school — be it through home school, online or private school, English said. (There are exceptions to the age rule, of course, but English explained that students who drop out before that time could be prevented from getting a driver’s license until they’re 18.) At that point, the state typically would count a child being withdrawn to home school as a dropout, he said.
By the time a student decides to drop out, there typically are truancy issues and the parents have tired of fighting their child to get them to school, English explained. When a student indicates he or she is done with school, English said the district has programs to try to get them through school quickly or to take classes toward a high school diploma equivalency.