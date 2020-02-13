QUESTION: I have a question that I’m not sure where to address it to. Many years ago it was popular to support a POW-MIA soldier with a bracelet that had their name, rank and where they were stationed. I still have mine, and recently I checked and he is living. I don’t know how to go about contacting the military agency to let them know that I would like to return the bracelet to him that I have kept all these years in his memory/honor. I know it’s a far stretch, but any information or help from you would really be appreciated.
ANSWER: I’m going to assume the bracelet you’re talking about was for someone who served in Vietnam.
No single organization was responsible for all those bracelets, and they were not a product of any official military organization. I spoke to Mary Schantag, chairwoman of the nonprofit organization P.O.W. Network in Missouri, and she told me that some people made their own bracelets, engraving the names of their loved one on their bracelets themselves. It became a grassroots movement to support prisoners of war and service members who were missing in action, with various organizations making and circulating the bracelets as well. One person’s name might have been on hundreds or thousands of bracelets.
“There’s 8.5 million (bracelets) in circulation today, because not everybody’s home,” Schantag said, adding that her organization also still makes the POW/MIA bracelets.
The P.O.W. Network also helps people unite their bracelets with the member of the military who was a prisoner of war or missing in action who returned home alive. Here are instructions for trying to get your bracelet to the service member you’ve honored all these years, from the website www.pownetwork.org .
“While we cannot disclose home address, telephone numbers, or email, we can forward mail.
“If you choose to make contact, seal your item/note/letter. Address that package to the name on your bracelet. Postage on the letter to be forwarded is appreciated! (Do Not write rank; most were promoted and are now retired.) We will complete the address and forward your note the same day.
“Mail your item/note/letter to: P.O.W. NETWORK; Box 68; Skidmore, MO 64487-0068
“We cannot guarantee that you will receive an answer, but in many cases the returnee will correspond directly with you. Do not send certified mail.”
Schantag said her organization usually sends these packages on within 24 hours.
Q: Do you have any information about a Kern’s Bake Shop cookbook?
A: We were all so sorry when Kern’s Bakery closed in 2017, just shy of its 100th year in business.
I checked in with Edie DeLorme, that last owner of Kern’s Bakery. She told me a cookbook hasn’t happened yet, but might still at some point in the future. I asked her to let us know if she proceeds with the project. Who wouldn’t like to make some Kern’s goodness at home?