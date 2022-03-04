QUESTION: Late last week an electronic sign appeared on East Loop 281 between Hollybrook and Alpine, announcing construction on Page Road would begin soon. What is the scope of work planned, how long will it last, and how much impact is this going to have for those that use Page Road?

ANSWER: Hallsville ISD is building a new elementary school close to that intersection and the road work that is about to take place is related to that campus construction.

Specifically, Page Road will be closed to through traffic between Delia Drive and Lois Lane. The closure is expected to last three days starting Tuesday, weather permitting of course. Longview Development Services Director Michael Shirley told me bus traffic for the new campus will enter off Page Road (parents from Loop 281), and Hallsville I.S.D. is making some modifications to Page Road to accommodate that. City Engineer Alton Bradley said this coming week will see utility work taking place, and traffic will not be able to enter Page Road from Loop 281. More work will take place on Page Road and Loop 281 in the coming months, though, so prepare for more disruptions.

Q: Many years ago, the city of Longview was a sister city with a city in Ukraine. Some of the Ukranian officials came to visit the city of Longview. I think they presented us with a woven wall hanging. I remember it because i was a city of Longview employee and I was introduced to some of those women when they came to visit. Can you provide some information about that program? Are we still sister cities?

A: I'm so glad you asked about this, because I've been around a long time and had been thinking about some of the stories I wrote over the years about visits by people from Ukraine. I found a couple of them in our archives (at newspapers.com).

Those stories had me crying, because our sister city partnership and the other visit I wrote about more recently in 2017 were all about the people there wanting to learn from us and how to advance and secure their Democracy.

Longview was a sister city with the city of Romny, or Romne, in Ukraine. I found a 1999 article — a pdf of that story should appear with this article today — in which I wrote about former Longview City Councilwoman Charlene Draper and former city employees Kara Spitz, who was the library director when she retired, and former Public Works Director Pedram Farahnak and a visit they made to Romny as part of the program. The story says people from Romny would visit Longview, too. The Soviet Union had collapsed in 1991 and at that time Ukraine had started to build its Democracy.

City spokesman Shawn Hara said it's been some time since Longview had a sister city relationship with a Ukrainian city, but Ukrainian mayors and other leaders have visited East Texas a number of times as part of another program.

Hara said city employees haven't been able to locate the wall hanging you mentioned, but he provided some photos of gifts from a group of Ukrainians who visited in 2017. I'm guessing they were the group I wrote about here. I hope y'all read that story, because I remember that what they were doing, their hopefulness for their future, inspired me. And now I'm crying again, because I hope all the folks in that story are OK.

Ukrainian visitors find beauty in East Texas In a country that is questioning its election process, worrying about the quality of its sch…