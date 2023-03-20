QUESTION: There are a couple of houses in my neighborhood with boats, cars, trucks, trailers, buckets and equipment all over the yards.
Is that a violation of city code? Is the city doing something about it?
ANSWER: You gave me specific addresses and I passed those on to the city of Longview, and city spokesman Richard Yeakley said the city's code compliance office is investigating the two properties.
Also, Yeakley provided me the code that applies to this situation, which I thought would be educational for all of us. Article B, Section 4.08 of the Unified Development Code addresses parking requirements in residential zoning districts. Those rules say:
"Automobiles must be parked on an approved surface in front and side yards. This includes surfaces constructed of asphalt, concrete, brick, cobblestones, or an equivalent material approved by the City Planner.
No junked vehicles shall be parked in the front yard or side yard. Junked vehicles parked in a rear yard must be screened and are limited to two per property.
An approved surface is not required for automobiles parked in the rear yard.
No more than one accessory vehicle (recreational vehicle, travel trailer, boat, utility trailer or any vehicle designed to be towed and not capable of self-propulsion) is allowed in the front and side yards of the same property. No more than one accessory vehicle may be visible from the street. This is cumulative of all accessory vehicles parking in all front yards, side yards, or rear yards on the same property. All other accessory vehicles must be parked in a rear yard and must be screened with a solid fence or a solid vegetative screen at least six feet tall.
Accessory vehicles are not required to be parked on an approved surface.
Parking any accessory vehicle in the street or Rights-of-Way is strictly prohibited."
Anyone can report potential code violations to the city of Longview. Call the code enforcement office at (903) 237-2760 or report issues using CitySend. For more information about downloading and using the mobile app visit https://longviewtexas.gov/2282/CitySend---Submit-Requests-Stay-Informed .
Q: Standard Insurance has a commercial that says "Texas has two mighty rivers, North and South." What is the river on the South they are talking about?
A: Standard Insurance didn't respond to my effort to confirm the rivers the ad mention, but the Rio Grande is the longest river in Texas and runs along our border with Mexico (at the southern border of the state).
The state's second longest river is the Red River, and it's on our northern border with Oklahoma.