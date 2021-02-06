QUESTION: I drive down Eastman Road at least once a week. As I pass Forest Park Middle School, there is a marked school zone. After you cross Highway 80, the Montessori school has no school zone posted. The same as you pass Hudson PEP Elementary. My question is why are these last two areas not marked as school zones?
ANSWER: There have been past discussions about a school zone at the Montessori school, but I can’t recall similar discussions regarding Hudson PEP. I think there’s a reason for that, though, which we’ll talk about in just a minute.
Kathi White, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, told me school zones are established based on guidance in the Texas Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices and additional guidelines issued by the Texas Department of Transportation in “Procedures for Establishing Speed Zones.” That guidance says:
“Reduced speed limits should be used for school zones during the hours when children are going to and from school. Usually such school speed zones are only considered for schools located adjacent to highways or visible from highways. Pedestrian crossing activity should be the primary basis for reduced school speed zones. However, irregular traffic and pedestrian movements must also be considered when children are being dropped off and picked up from school.”
The school district in 2017 did request a school zone at the Montessori school.
“A study was conducted, and the city of Longview and TxDOT concluded that a school zone was not warranted,” White said in an email. “It was determined that there were not enough pedestrian movements to warrant the establishment of a reduced speed zone in the area. The school district was informed of the decision. The school district was also informed that if it preferred, it could fund, design, and install the school zone, but the city of Longview and TxDOT must review and approve the design before installation. The school zone would be maintained by the city of Longview in accordance with the TxDOT Municipal Maintenance Agreement.”
Obviously, that never happened.
As to Hudson PEP, my oldest son attended school there and my youngest is there now. Hudson PEP is different from other Longview ISD elementary schools, whose students typically are drawn from the geographic area around the school. Students who attend Hudson PEP gain admission through a testing process, which means it’s drawing students from all over the district and elsewhere. That means there’s not a lot of pedestrian traffic to and from that campus. (Foster Middle School, which is on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard directly behind Hudson PEP, does have quite a bit of pedestrian traffic, but there is a school zone there.)
Q: I noticed that TxDOT installed two street lights at the intersection of FM 2011 and Pleasant Green Road just south of Interstate 20 (near a rifle range). I am curious about the purpose of these street lights. They had to have been installed for some specific reason as there are many other rural county/state road intersections that are not lighted.
A: White said that project followed the TxDOT Tyler District’s regular evaluation of roads for safety improvements.
“At this location, recent crash history led to further study, and the ultimate recommendation to install two streetlights,” she said. “This was one of 19 locations that received safety improvements in a contract that was awarded in April 2019 and completed in December 2020.”