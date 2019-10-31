QUESTION: Is Pine Tree ISD planning to build the sidewalks for students who walk to and from the junior high and high school? If so, when will they start?
ANSWER: Pine Tree ISD decided not to pursue federal funding for that project based on community input.
The News-Journal reported in June that the school district was one of 357 projects nationwide that had the chance to receive federal funding for a trail that would allow students to ride bikes or walk to school. The Texas Department of Transportation had made the district aware of a total $46 million that was available nationwide as part of the Safe Routes to School Program.
Pine Tree was determined to be eligible for the project, and school officials held a community meeting as part of its efforts to gather public input on the proposal. Pine Tree had considered seeking just under a million dollars to build a trail that was a little more than a mile long and designed to serve primarily junior high school students. The trail would have run from West Fairmont Street, between Cove Place and Rockwall Drive, along the back of Pine Tree High School to the Junior High School.
However, Tony Hollins, Pine Tree’s assistant superintendent for facility services and planning, said a survey of people in those neighborhoods indicated most people did not support the trail.
He said in an email that the district received 107 responses from surveys mailed to residents of the Whispering Pines and Rockwall Additions. Of those, 34%, or 36 responses, supported the trail, while 66%, or 71 responses, were against the trail.
“Based on two thirds of the neighborhood responding against the trail and community support being a major component of the evaluation criteria, the administration withdrew the district from consideration for the grant,” Hollis said.
Q: What’s the latest on coyotes in local neighborhoods?
A: The latest is that it’s just that time of year in East Texas, and we’d all be wise not to let our small animals outside by themselves, especially between dusk and dawn.
That’s one of the words of caution offered by Chris Kemper, animal services manager for the city of Longview.
“We get calls about the coyote problem this time almost every year,” he said, because they become more visible this time of year, along with fox and deer. “Everything has cooled off. The wildlife in general is a little more active....”
The coyote activity is no different than it’s been in previous years, he said.
He did, however, caution that at this time of year especially people should take “reasonable precautions” to protect their small animals — don’t allow cats and small dogs to run around outside by themselves, especially between dusk and dawn when coyotes are most active. Coyotes generally don’t present a risk to larger animals.
“I’m not a big fan of indoor-outdoor cats,” Kemper said, adding that cars kill more cats every day than coyotes will for the entire season.
“Cats face so much risk when they’re allowed to roam free outside. Coyotes are just one of those risks,” he said.
Animal control won’t respond to calls about simple coyote sightings, but would respond to a call about a sick or injured animal, which makes them behave in ways they wouldn’t normally.
“This is their natural habitat,” Kemper said of coyotes.
“Every year it’s the same thing, and they’re not causing major issues, but we do ask that people take precautions with their small animals,” he said.
He also said people may not trap coyotes, and Todd Long, the game warden in Gregg County, also cautioned people about shooting coyotes.
It is illegal to discharge a firearm in the city, and people should only shoot at a coyote if it’s attacking them, their family or pets and then immediately notify the police department, Long said. He noted, though, that it would be illegal to shoot across someone else’s property line.
“Use common sense,” he said, because the shooting would be evaluated on a case by case basis.