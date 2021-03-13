QUESTION: Please, what will ever be done to eliminate the eyesore in the 1000 block of Pine Tree Road in Longview? The building has been empty for years and is deteriorating. Who is responsible?
ANSWER: First, I think you’re actually talking about the 900 block of Pine Tree Road, the shopping center where Gregg Florist was once located. Second, I think I have good news.
To review, that property got caught up in a 2014 synthetic marijuana case when federal officers raided the Glass Dragon store in that shopping center (and other locations as well). The Glass Dragon and the shopping center at that time were owned by Jeremy and Shanna Tidwell, and so it was wound up in the court case for a long time.
In 2020, District 1 Councilman Ed Moore said at a town hall meeting that the city had started the process of getting the owners to repair or tear down the property because it was no longer “under a federal freeze.”
However, this week, Development Services Director Michael Shirley told me that the owner tried to rehab the property once he was out of prison but wasn’t in a financial position to complete the project.
The property sold in October to a group of investors, known as 900 Pine Tree Road LLC. The group includes local commercial real estate broker Cody Sage, with JBK Enterprises. He’s also a member of the city’s planning and zoning commission.
“We have been working with the new owner, going through their plans,” Shirley said, adding that the second story above what was Gregg Florist threw a kink into the plans., “The scope of it all and all the things it was going to require with the second story, it kind of caused them to take a step back and change the scope of the project to make it more feasible.”
Sage said the investment group plans to renovate the whole property into retail space. The project has been slowed down by some requirements from the city that the owners hadn’t anticipated.
Sage graduated from Pine Tree schools in that area of town.
“I hate to see that shopping center run down like that,” he said. “That area needs some refurbishment.”
Q: Considering that a bill was filed about Texas seceding from the United States, do the Texas Senate and Texas House of Representatives pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States before their sessions?
A: One does, one doesn’t.
Texas House rules call for a prayer and then for members to recite the pledge to the Texas flag and the United States flag. I confirmed that members do that by looking at the House journal that documents the representatives’ activities.
The Senate rules call for a prayer at the start of each session, but there are no requirements for the members to recite any pledge. (And they don’t do so.)
Now, a quick review: state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, has filed a bill calling for state voters in November to consider whether Texas “should leave the United States of America and establish and independent republic.” The bill has been referred to committee.
The election would be non-binding, and, if voters support the measure, the bill calls for creation of a committee to explore all the issues related to secession. That committee would make a recommendation to the Legislature.
So, if the bill is approved by the Legislature, secession isn’t a given. There are a lot of other pieces to this puzzle.