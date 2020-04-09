Answer Line note: I decided this would be a good day to share a couple of poems that some faithful readers sent me about our current situation. Keep sending questions — I’ll be back at answering them Saturday. Today though — in this fourth week of working at home while cracking down on a couple of kids who are tired of doing their school work — I needed some encouragement.
I hope you enjoy these poems as much as I did
I like this acrostic poem — with lines that start with the first letters of the word “COVID-19” — from our friend Carole Chapel. I’ve loved the poems she’s sent me over the years, but especially this one that helps us take a little bit of power back from this thing that’s causing so much trouble:
C = Courage
O = Overcomer
V = Victorious
I = Inspired
D = Delivered
19 = Coronavirus Pandemic
Help: “For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear for I will help you.” Isaiah 41:13.
Carolyn Anderson sent this poem about what life looks like now that we’re fighting this virus by sheltering-at-home. At least, I hope that’s what we’re all doing.
Quarantined...Stuck at home.
Heaven knows, we’re not alone.
Watch TV. Sleep. Eat.
Now the old drum has a new beat.
Foraging for our daily supplies-
Once Man’s work, has since died.
The Women now go on the Hunt,
Braving the night & scorching sun.
They cross the Lines & “sold out” shelves Not just thinking of themselves- But of those depending on them at Home Sleeping & Eating in their Safe Zone.
All comfy, cozy & hunkered down
In the Nest you’ve made all safe & sound. Men are contributing ten times over And slowly, Mankind may come together.
We Salute all those on the Front Lines
As Life continues in these Trying Times.