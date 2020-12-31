Editor’s note: Look for new questions and answers to return soon. In the meantime, enjoy this column that published April 1, 2017:
QUESTION: In March, there was a story about a Marion County man who was arrested in Florida because he was wanted in connection with a murder here in Texas. My question is, how are people transferred around the United States when they’re wanted for court action such as this?
ANSWER: You’re asking about Joe Earl Smith, who is suspected of shooting and killing his uncle, Jack Smith. Joe Earl Smith has been extradited to Texas from Florida. He’s sitting in the Marion County Jail on $1 million bond.
I checked in with Marion County Sheriff David McKnight, who explained there’s no one set way law enforcement agencies move prisoners around the country. (There might be rules and regulations within the methods used, though.)
“We can transport (prisoners) by any means we choose,” he said.
Of course, there’s a legal process involved before that takes place, called extradition. A prisoner can “waive extradition” and voluntarily be returned to the state in which he or she is wanted. Otherwise, an agency has to seek a governor’s warrant.
Sometimes, law enforcement agencies will send their own officers to drive a prisoner back or they might hire a licensed, non-law enforcement contractor to handle it. In Smith’s case, the Texas Rangers have been assisting in the investigation and that opened a different avenue to return Smith to Marion County.
“We used air transport,” McKnight said, with two Texas Rangers flying to Florida in a Texas Department of Public Safety airplane. The trip served more than one purpose, he said — the Rangers needed to process the vehicle Smith was in when he was caught for evidence.
“Each situation dictates what you do,” McKnight said. If his office needed a burglary suspect returned from Florida, for instance, he probably would have called one of the contract transportation companies.
Q: What percentage of United States citizens go to Hawaii each year for business or vacation? Also, what percentage of these go to visit the USS Arizona Memorial or the USS Missouri?
A: I couldn’t find the exact information you asked for because it doesn’t appear to be tracked in that specific manner. But I have some information for you.
A representative of the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau told me that, in 2016, there were 5.78 million visitors from our country’s mainland. That was up 3.2 percent from 2015. U.S. Census Bureau estimates place our country’s total population at a little more than 324 million, so that means almost 1.8 percent of the U.S. population visited Hawaii in 2016. (Interesting side note: In 2015, the latest year for which such state-by-state information is available, a quarter of a million Texans visited Hawaii, up 6.4 percent from 2014. Answer Line, unfortunately, was not one of those people in either year.)
Here’s where I can’t get the exact information you requested: The bureau didn’t have information about the percentage of domestic visitors to the specific monuments and attractions in Hawaii. It was only available by totals. Visitors to the Arizona — formally known as the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument — totaled a little more than 1.5 million in 2015. The Battleship Missouri Memorial saw 599,349 visitors in 2015.