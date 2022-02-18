QUESTION: When will members of the Green Street Recreation Center be able to share potluck meals again?
ANSWER: Oh, the pandemic. I know we’re all done with it, and of course the pandemic was behind the halt in those potluck meals at the senior center. I don't have a specific date, but they will return soon.
“It’s been challenging for everyone and we have adjusted to provide an inviting environment that minimizes the risk to one of the most at risk populations,” said Scott Caron, the city’s parks and recreation director. Instead of potlucks, the city has been providing meals for members purchased at local restaurants, because 'we know our members cherish the fellowship and food certainly brings people together.'"
The church I attend has done something similar with our monthly fellowship meals. It reduces the number of hands that touch a meal and reduces the number of people who breathe on the food while it’s being prepared, which reduces the chance of infection spreading that way.
“Food safety is an issue, and we have been cautious,” Caron said. “Our intent was to allow for potlucks to begin with the new year in 2022…”
That’s when the new variant arrived on the scene, though, and positive cases and hospitalizations once again began to increase.
“As we are now realizing a decline in those metrics, we will soon start (potluck meals) once again,” Caron said.
Q: During the holidays, there was a law firm out of Tyler that provided free taxi service for people who had been drinking. What are the numbers of drivers who took advantage of that program?
A: You're talking about the Roberts & Roberts law firm, which worked with Tyler Car Service to provide its annual "The Ride is on Us" program, providing free taxi rides to Longview and Tyler residents between Dec. 10 and Jan. 1 to prevent drunk driving.
Attorney Randy Roberts started the program more than 15 years ago in Tyler, and his son and law partner, Justin Roberts, later expanded it to Longview and increased the length of the campaign.
Justin Roberts told me this year's campaign provided about 100 rides each in Longview and Tyler. So, if you think about it, the law firm helped at least 200 people get home safely over the holidays, which helped protect even more people out on the roads at that time.