QUESTION: How does SWEPCO determine who or what locations will have power restored first when an outage occurs?
ANSWER: So, I'll be honest, this is a question that Answer Line asked herself after seeing people speculating about this question online, given the recent situation in East Texas.
Southwestern Electric Power Co., which serves Northeast Texas (not including areas served by local electric cooperatives), provided this information to me explaining how the process works and why homes one block from you have power when you don't.
I'll start by saying this: When we lose power on the scale that happened this past week, most of us don't know the extent of the damage that occurred to make that happen or even where all the damage is. Most of us probably don't know the complete path the power takes to get to our individual homes and businesses and how that path was interrupted by storm damage that we might not even be able to see.
"There are five major components to the electrical grid, and each stage must be intact before power can move to the next," SWEPCO says in information provided to me by company representative Michelle Marcotte
It starts with generation, when power is produced and sent to the transmission system.
The transmission system often looks like those big robot-looking metal towers that are connected by high-voltage power lines that we see crossing great distances.
That's followed by substations, which convert that higher voltage to lower voltages that can be used by most customers.
Next comes distribution — carrying the power to you, me and businesses.
"The distribution system carries power on a network of overhead poles and sometimes underground tunnels for use by individual homes and businesses," SWEPCO says. "Finally, there are the individual customers, whose homes or businesses must be capable of receiving power.
"If any one or more of those five components is disrupted or damaged, a power outage is likely. That means sometimes your neighbor across the street may have power restored before you, and that one neighborhood might get power before another. Sometimes that’s because their power supply comes from a different direction, or perhaps there is an additional repair needed either at the distribution level or on your street before electricity can reach you."
Now to the question of how SWEPCO determines where power is restored first. SWEPCO says it follow industry-standard practices.
"First, we assess the damage to ensure we can dispatch the right personnel and equipment necessary to make repairs. If you see a SWEPCO truck drive by without restoring your power, it may be an assessment crew," SWEPCO says.
Next, SWEPCO focuses on repairs that will restore electricity to "critical services" — hospitals, police departments and water treatment plants, for instance.
"Then, we determine which repairs will restore power to the largest number of affected customers. Often these are repairs to the transmission infrastructure or substations," SWEPCO says.
Distribution circuits that restore power to small groups of people come next, followed by individual customers, "one by one, until everyone has power."