Editor’s note: Technical problems derailed Answer Line’s bid Friday to finish today’s column. She’ll return with new questions and answers next week. Meanwhile, enjoy this column from Jan. 27, 2016:
QUESTION: If it is not too long, could you print a copy of the oath the president takes when he is installed into the office of president of the United States? It may be way too long, but I sure would like to know what they have to say.
ANSWER: Actually, it’s surprisingly short. It’s also in the Constitution, which means we’d have to work really hard if we wanted to make it any longer. Here it is, though, the president’s oath of office, in all of its brevity, from Article 2, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
As a side note, the Constitution also requires oaths of office for federal officials, including members of Congress, but does not contain the specific language for those oaths. As a result, and as an example, the language for the oaths for Senators and Representatives was adopted by law and looks like this: “I, (name of Member), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
Q: Wasn’t there a Pizza Man on East Marshall Avenue in the 1970s where Pizza King is now?
A: Yes, there was, but not in the building in which Pizza King is now located.
Those of us who have been around a while likely remember that Pizza King originally was nearby at the intersection of Stuckey Drive and Marshall Avenue. The restaurant was in a building constructed in 1954 for a drive-in restaurant.
Pizza King’s popularity eventually outpaced the size of its building. In the late 1990s, the restaurant’s owners began building a new home for the business and Pizza King opened at its current location on Jan. 22, 1999. The building that was at that location, and that was torn down to make way for the Pizza King restaurant, had an address of 1028 E. Marshall Ave. That was the address for the former Triangle Café, and, in the mid- to late-1970s, Pizza Man. (There also was a period of time when there was a Pizza Man No. 2 at 212 E. Marshall Ave. They apparently were no match for Pizza King.)
And I’m hungry now, so thanks.
(This information, by the way, came from old city directories conveniently on file at the Longview Public Library and from the Pizza King website.)