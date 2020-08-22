QUESTION: Is anyone tracking the positive rate of coronavairus cases in Gregg County? From day one, Gregg County’s rate has been 26% through last Sunday (based on my calculations using information in the newspaper). In the last 30 days, it’s been 34%. Those numbers seem like they’re awfully, awfully high. I think one way or another it ought to be published or called to someone’s attention. There also was a story about tests being done by an independent contractor. The story said that they had done a total of 4,824 tests during the three weeks the tests were conducted in Longview. I’m just curious where those results go and where they’re published, because I know they’re not part of the county numbers. Where do those numbers go and where are they registered?
ANSWER: We published a story I wrote back in June that highlighted just this issue — we couldn’t find that anyone official was specifically tracking Gregg County’s positivity rate.
The positivity rate is a rolling seven-day average of the ratio of tests that come back positive compared with the total number of tests. Gov. Greg Abbott previously has said that anything over 10% is a problem for the state. In the story we previously published, we found that Gregg County’s positivity rate was above 20% in early May, dropped below 5% in mid-May, climbed through early June to about 20%, dipped below 15%, shot up above 25% in mid-June and stood around 10% at the end of June.
There is a private organization that has created a website tracking positivity rates — covidactnow.org — and on Friday, it said our county’s positivity rate is 13.8% but that there’s insufficient testing here.
Also, I should point out that there are some disagreements about which set of numbers should be used to track positivity rates, and there are some reporting issues that could affect that number’s accuracy.
For instance, regarding your second question about how the numbers from the testing conducted by a private contractor were counted — there were issues with that reporting as well. We heard complaints from people who said they didn’t get their results for weeks, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management confirmed that there was a reporting problem with the contractor that had to be corrected. Also, like other mass testing events the state brought to Longview, the test results were not reported in one bulk batch of information. The information trickled into our county health department, so test results were reported as the county health office learned of them. Also, I’ll note if someone from another county tested there, those test results would be reported to the county in which that person lives.
Q: When is something going to be done about the old Mollie’s Barbershop on Marshall Avenue? The house where the business was located is falling apart.
A: I spoke to the city’s development services director, Michael Shirley, who said the city had put the property’s owner on notice about the condition of the building. The owner took steps to keep people out who were using the vacant home. No court date has been set, but Shirley explained that the owner has submitted a plan that is under review to demolish the structure. It sounds like we’ll see a change there soon.