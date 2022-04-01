QUESTION: (Answer Line is taking the liberty of responding to two questions at once.)
1. I regularly walk past a home at 607 Terrace Drive that is in disrepair. Part of the home has collapsed. I see some kind of legal notices posted on the door. What is being done about this house?
2. The building that was home to the Pig Trail Inn at Center and Cotton Streets was badly damaged by a fire a couple of years ago. It has not been repaired. What is going to happen to the building?
ANSWER: Dealing with substandard and dangerous buildings can be a lengthy process that provides property owners an opportunity to address the issues first before a legal process forces them to do so, and the legal process has built in timelines that don't happen overnight.
Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara provided some insight into that process.
"The process for code compliance, substandard and dangerous buildings is usually a mixture of both responding to complaints received from the community as well as proactive compliance efforts initiated by staff," he said in an email. "Just like the name implies, code compliance tries to take a compliance-first rather than a punitive-first approach, because the ultimate goal is to encourage property owners to bring properties into compliance. That is often accomplished through communication between code compliance staff and the property owner to make the owner aware of issues and to see what steps the property owner is taking to address the issues.
"The city of Longview follows the state's process to have substandard and dangerous buildings removed. This includes tagging the structure, posting notice and notifying the property owner they have 30 days to demolish or repair the structure. If no response is received and no repairs made/demolition occurs, the property owner will receive notice to appear in municipal court. (There is one docket per month for substandard and dangerous buildings so often it will be 2-3 months out before it can go before the judge.) Once in court, the judge can issue an order to have the structure repaired, demolished or secured within a set period of time (usually 30 -60 days). An additional 30 days is given for any lienholders to reach out to the city. If the time expires, the case will be brought back to the judge to secure a warrant for demolition."
With all that said, the house at 607 Terrace Drive is scheduled for court in April.
"In the instance of the Pig Trail Inn building. staff has been in discussion with the property owners for several months, and the owners have actively been making plans to reconstruct," Hara said. "As such, staff have not pursued the dangerous building process yet.
Q: Is the Libby Glass outlet in Shreveport closed?
A: Yes, the glass production factory and the nearby outlet store both closed at the end of 2020.